Climate Reporting In Switzerland: Findings From The First Reporting Year

1. Legal basis for climate reporting in Switzerland

The current legislation on climate reporting is based on the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO 964a ff.), the Climate Reporting Ordinance (under revision), the Climate and Innovation Act (CIE), the CO2 Act and international standards such as TCFD. Companies are obliged to disclose climate risks, CO2 targets, implementation measures and their effectiveness as well as relevant performance indicators. The so-called "comply-or-explain" approach currently still applies.

2. Observations from practice

First climate reports for the 2024 financial year show the shift from marketing to legal documents has begun. Climate transition plans are still often superficial, interim targets are missing or postponed, and financial impacts are rarely clearly quantified. Proxy advisors sometimes set higher standards than the law. Nevertheless, approval at general meetings is high.

3. Strengthening climate governance

The integration of climate issues into governance structures is progressing. Initial examples show that the Board of Directors and Executive Board are explicitly describing climate governance. Recommendations include involving the finance department in risk assessments and transition planning as well as addressing the topic in committees such as the Audit Committee.

4. Integration into risk management

Companies are at different stages of development: From separate processes to full integration into Enterprise Risk Management (ERM). Long-term perspectives and the adaptation of existing risk definitions are central to forward-looking management.

5. Scenarios and financial impact

Best practices show: Transparent presentation of assumptions, methodology and scenarios is crucial. Semi-quantitative assessments and allocation to transition or physical risks increase clarity. Financial bandwidths provide indications of the resilience of the business model.

6. Transition plans and investment management

Many companies are committed to the 2050 net-zero target, but interim targets and concrete transition plans are often still lacking. Recommendations are aimed at refining and coordinating these with investment planning and long-term strategy. Some companies are already quantifying investments to achieve the target.

7. Management via key figures and targets

Success factors include the transparent presentation of climate target achievement, linking risks with key performance indicators and linking remuneration and target achievement. Validated SBT targets and internal CO2 prices are becoming increasingly important.

8. Individual roadmap and maturity-dependent further development

Companies continue to develop their climate reporting depending on their level of maturity. Validation, transparency about assumptions and methodology, and greater cooperation between sustainability and finance departments are necessary. Goal: comparability and credibility of reporting.

9. Outlook from 2025

New regulations are entering or have entered into force (e.g. KIG, KIV, UWG Art. 3 lit. x). The consultation on extended climate reporting has been completed and entry into force has been announced for 1.1.2026. The transition plans (roadmaps) of the real economy are already subject to minimum requirements under the CIG/CIA. The financial sector will be required to comply with broadly interpreted existing standards (OR 964b) and their specification in the Ordinance on Climate Reporting for its transition plans.

10. International frameworks & convergence

ESRS, ISSB, GRI and SBTi 2.0 are developing convergently. Companies can use ESRS E1 and IFRS S2 as a guide. These require concrete transition plans, scenario analyses and quantifiable targets. Linking national requirements with international standards facilitates further development.

11. Physical risks and scenario analysis

Environmental disasters such as those in the recent past (floods or storms) show that physical risks are real and costly. Tools such as Correntics enable location-based risk analyses. Scenario analyses (IEA, IPCC, NGFS) help to assess transition and physical risks holistically.

12. SBTi 2.0: A new paradigm

The new version (expected to apply from 2027) places more focus on accountability and proof of progress. Requirements for Scope 3, verifiability, climate transition plans and carbon removal are increasing. Companies should carefully consider validation before 2027.

13. Strategic recommendations

Don't let uncertainty get in the way: Focus on further development

Disclose transparent methodology and assumptions

Specify transition plans and underpin them with investments

Establishing scenario analyses as standard

Avoid greenwashing: clear statements, verifiable plans

Strengthen ESG governance and integrate it into compliance & risk processes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.