Thailand’s Opening Of Telecom, Fintech, And Technology Services To Foreign Business

Foreign business restrictions on telecommunications, treasury center businesses, and intragroup support services were eased when Thailand published the Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Service Businesses Not Requiring Permission for Foreign Business Operations (No. 5) B.E. 2569 (2026) in the Government Gazette on August 28, 2026. The ministerial regulation expands the categories of service businesses that foreign investors may operate without a foreign business license (FBL) under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) (FBA).

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Foreign business restrictions on telecommunications, treasury center businesses, and intragroup support services were eased when Thailand published the Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Service Businesses Not Requiring Permission for Foreign Business Operations (No. 5) B.E. 2569 (2026) in the Government Gazette on August 28, 2026. The ministerial regulation expands the categories of service businesses that foreign investors may operate without a foreign business license (FBL) under the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) (FBA).

Of particular relevance to the telecommunications, fintech, and technology sectors, the ministerial regulation exempts:

Type 1 telecommunications licensees, which do not have their own networks;

Treasury center businesses operated in accordance with Thailand’s exchange control regulations; and

Certain intragroup administrative, human resources, and information technology management services.

Telecommunications Services

Foreign-owned businesses providing telecommunications services under a type 1 telecommunications license may now operate without obtaining an FBL. This may streamline market entry for qualifying telecommunications and digital infrastructure businesses.

The exemption applies only to the FBA licensing requirement. Operators must continue to comply with applicable requirements under the Telecommunications Business Act and the regulations of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, and the change does not affect foreign ownership restrictions applicable to type 2 or type 3 telecommunications businesses.

Treasury Center Businesses

The ministerial regulation also exempts qualifying treasury center businesses from the FBL requirement. This may facilitate centralized treasury functions in Thailand, including liquidity management, foreign exchange management, and intragroup funding arrangements.

Treasury center operations remain subject to applicable requirements of the Bank of Thailand and other competent authorities.

Intragroup Administrative, HR, and IT Services

Certain administrative, human resources, and information technology management services provided between affiliated entities are also exempt, provided the relevant entities satisfy prescribed ownership or management criteria.

The exemption is available where the service provider and recipient are related through specified ownership or management relationships, including:

Common majority ownership;

Common ownership of at least 25% in both entities;

Direct shareholding of at least 25% between entities; or

Common management through overlapping directors or managing partners.

This exemption may benefit multinational technology, cloud, software, digital platform, and fintech groups operating regional shared-service or technology management centers in Thailand.

Key Takeaways

The ministerial regulation further relaxes Thailand’s foreign business restrictions by removing the FBL requirement for certain activities. In particular, it may:

Streamline market entry for qualifying Type 1 telecommunications operators;

Facilitate treasury center structures in Thailand; and

Support regional shared-service and technology operations through qualifying intragroup arrangements.

The exemptions are limited to the FBA licensing requirement and do not remove other sector-specific licensing, registration, ownership, or regulatory requirements. Businesses should therefore assess the applicable telecommunications, exchange control, financial services, and other regulatory requirements separately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.