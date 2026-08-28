Franchising Compliance In Thailand: Lessons From Trade Competition Rulings

Thailand's franchise sector operates without dedicated franchise legislation, relying instead on scattered general laws and administrative guidance from the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand. Recent TCCT decisions have established practical frameworks governing post-contract modifications, discriminatory treatment, forced purchasing arrangements, territorial encroachment...

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Franchising in Thailand has matured into a sizeable commercial sector, but the rules governing franchisor–franchisee relationships remain scattered across general legislation rather than consolidated in a dedicated franchise statute. In this environment, the decisions of the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) have emerged as valuable practical guidance.

Thailand follows a civil-law system in which judicial and administrative decisions do not create binding precedent; however, past rulings are nonetheless influential. This article examines the most instructive recent TCCT decisions and distills the practical compliance considerations for franchisors and franchisees operating in Thailand.

Postcontract Changes: Justified or Unfair?

A recurring issue is whether a franchisor may alter the terms of engagement after contract execution. The TCCT has established that midterm modifications are not inherently unfair; the determinative factors are whether there was a reasonable business justification, adequate advance notice, and a transparent process. In a 2023 coffee franchise matter, for instance, the TCCT declined to find a violation where a franchisor increased raw material prices, noting the increase had been communicated in advance and supported by demonstrable cost pressures.

A bubble tea franchise matter reinforces this principle. The TCCT found that postcontract mandatory purchases of branded syrup and flavorings were justified, as the agreement reserved the franchisor’s right to modify product requirements, the materials were sold at or below market prices, and the branded ingredients possessed distinctive qualities deemed essential to franchise quality. The complaint was dismissed, with the additional requirements characterized as a legitimate measure to preserve brand consistency.

Considered together, these decisions indicate that post‑contract modifications will be evaluated against three criteria: (1) whether there is a legitimate business rationale, (2) whether adequate advance notice was provided, and (3) whether franchisees were treated equitably throughout the transition.

Discriminatory Treatment: Are Renewals and Information Equal?

A 2024 automotive dealership decision illustrates the risks of treating similarly situated partners disparately. A vehicle distributor implemented a new policy reducing each territory to a single authorized dealer, selectively invited only designated dealers to confidential meetings about future plans without publishing selection criteria, pressured consolidation through forced acquisitions, and granted the complainant only short successive renewals while a competing dealer’s showroom was under construction, and ultimately declined to renew. The TCCT held that this combination of selective renewal, disparate access to business information, and engineered consolidation constituted a refusal to deal without reasonable cause. Administrative fines were imposed on the distributor and responsible committee members. The TCCT emphasized that where sunk costs and dependence are substantial, unexplained differential treatment undermines fair competition and legitimate investment expectations.

Forced Purchasing: Brand Protection or Bargaining Abuse?

Tying mandatory purchases to inflated prices or unnecessary volumes may constitute an unfair trade practice, but the TCCT’s approach is fact-specific. In a 2024 bubble tea franchise matter, the franchisor declined to supply one tea on a stand-alone basis after the franchisee had ceased ordering other contractually required teas for over a year. The TCCT ruled in favor of the franchisor, finding that the bundled purchase requirement was explicitly stated in the agreement, reasonably necessary to maintain product quality, and consistent with accepted franchise practices. The decision confirms that bundled inputs may be lawful where essential to brand consistency, proportionate, and supported by clear contractual terms—but become unlawful when they extract margin without justification or deprive franchisees of genuine choice.

Territorial Encroachment: How Close Is Too Close?

Few franchise issues are as commercially sensitive as a franchisor establishing competing outlets near existing franchisees. In 2024 and 2021 parcel-delivery decisions, the TCCT found abuses of superior bargaining power where franchisors opened company-branded outlets as close as 50 meters to 1.2 kilometers from existing franchisee sites, charged lower shipping rates at company outlets, and did so without prior notice or offering franchisees the opportunity to open new branches first. The TCCT established that franchisors must provide at least 30 days’ prior notice to the nearest existing franchisee and offer that franchisee priority to expand. Personal liability was imposed on responsible directors. The principle here is that territorial encroachment without notice, at prices that divert customers, will be characterized as abusive—particularly where it causes financial harm and undermines investment-backed expectations.

When Termination Is Fair

In a 2025 bubble tea franchise decision, the TCCT upheld termination where the franchisee had utilized nonspecified ingredients, sold products outside the franchisor’s trademark, and promoted a competing business through social media. The decision underscores that strict adherence to brand standards and contractual exclusivity remains determinative. Where franchisees breach those obligations, terminations will generally be upheld.

Conclusion

The TCCT’s recent decisions establish a workable framework for the Thai franchise market. Fair franchising is founded on transparency, justified modification, objective criteria, and respect for franchisee investment; unfair franchising is characterized by unilateral postcontract impositions, discriminatory treatment, compelled purchasing without necessity, and territorial cannibalization. Franchisors retain substantial latitude to protect brand integrity and enforce standards, provided they can demonstrate reasonableness, proportionality, and even-handedness. Franchisees, in turn, can expect protection against abuses of superior bargaining power but must fulfill their obligations through strict compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.