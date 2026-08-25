Myanmar’s DICA Issues Guidelines On Company Names

Myanmar’s Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) has published the guidelines it uses to assess and approve company names for registration in the country. The guidelines, which were published on May 18, 2026, explain how DICA determines whether a proposed name is identical or too similar to an existing name, and they identify words and expressions that may be prohibited or restricted.

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Myanmar’s Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) has published the guidelines it uses to assess and approve company names for registration in the country. The guidelines, which were published on May 18, 2026, explain how DICA determines whether a proposed name is identical or too similar to an existing name, and they identify words and expressions that may be prohibited or restricted.

Businesses planning to incorporate in Myanmar should expect DICA to scrutinize proposed names more closely than it has in the past.

Prohibitions on Company Names

The Myanmar Companies Law prohibits company names that are identical or similar to existing company names, and DICA’s internal assessment guidelines explain how this rule applies in practice.

Under the guidelines, DICA may reject a proposed company name if the proposed name:

Is identical or nearly identical to an existing company name;

Differs from an existing company name only in punctuation, capitalization, spelling, or transliteration;

Only adds words such as “Group,” “Holding,” “International,” “Myanmar,” or “Family” to an existing company name;

Merely rearranges the words in an existing company name;

Is pronounced similarly to an existing name;

Uses the same brand name as an existing company, even if the company carries out different business activities; or

Uses an existing brand name together with an abbreviation of that brand name or a shortened form of the name or business description.

DICA may also consider whether a proposed name could give the impression that two companies are related, even if they operate in different business sectors.

In addition, DICA may review a company name even after registration. If it later determines that the name does not comply with the Myanmar Companies Law or is otherwise unsuitable, DICA may direct the company to change its name under section 26 of the Myanmar Companies Law.

Key Restricted Words and Expressions

Without the required approvals, a company name should not suggest an affiliation with a government body. Restricted terms include names suggesting a connection with:

The union government;

Ministries and government departments;

The central bank;

The president; and

Other government offices or public institutions.

DICA also notes that it will not permit names suggesting a connection with international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, or ASEAN.

The guidelines further caution against names that may be culturally sensitive, religiously controversial, politically sensitive, or otherwise inappropriate.

Outlook

These guidelines give businesses a clearer view of DICA’s review process and signal a more cautious approach to name approvals. Before submitting a proposed name, businesses should check not only for exact or similar existing names but also for any risk that the name could confuse the public about ownership, affiliation, endorsement, or a government connection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.