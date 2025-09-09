Myanmar Reaffirms Corporate Compliance Duties

On September 1, 2025, Myanmar's Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) issued Directive No. 106/2025 to remind all companies and organizations registered under the Myanmar Companies Law of their obligation to strictly comply with the DICA registrar's orders, directives, and procedures.

This directive highlights the importance of legal and procedural compliance in corporate filings, governance changes, and operational conduct. It also signals increased scrutiny over documentation submitted during annual returns, share transfers, and director appointments or resignations.

Public companies will be subject to closer regulatory attention, and new company registrations will involve vetting of proposed directors to ensure prior compliance with applicable laws.

Compliance

The directive emphasizes the following points:

Companies must ensure full compliance with the Myanmar Companies Law and all directives issued by the registrar. This includes the proper submission of annual returns and adherence to updated requirements for share transfers and changes in directors.

Companies and organizations must comply with all applicable laws, rules, directives, and procedures issued by relevant ministries and departments. If any authority takes action due to noncompliance, the registrar may also take appropriate measures.

Noncompliance may result in regulatory sanctions, including restrictions on future company participation and vetting under anti–money laundering and counter–terrorism financing protocols.

Prospective directors of newly registered companies will be vetted to confirm no prior violations of applicable laws.

Entities must respond promptly and accurately to document requests from the registrar, both during initial registration and in subsequent filings.

Companies are strongly advised to review their internal compliance frameworks and ensure readiness to meet DICA's documentation and procedural expectations. In particular, companies must respond promptly and accurately to document requests from the registrar, whether during initial registration or in subsequent filings.

