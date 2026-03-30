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30 March 2026

WEBINAR REPLAY | Free Shares: From Theory To Practice

CL
CMS Luxembourg

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Active in the Grand-Duchy since 2011, CMS Luxembourg combine a deep understanding of the local market with the global overview of the CMS network. Our 70+ lawyers specialise in Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Investment Funds and Tax but are also able to assist our clients on Commercial, Dispute Resolution, Employment, Capital Markets, ESG as well as Insurance matters.
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Welcome again to the Corporate Law Spotlight webinar series. Our specialised webinar series for legal professionals, focusing on critical, evolving...
Luxembourg Corporate/Commercial Law
Lauriane Susan,Marie Dupuis, and Caroline Sculteur
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Welcome again to the Corporate Law Spotlight webinar series. Our specialised webinar series for legal professionals, focusing on critical, evolving, and recurrent corporate, M&A, topics.

We kick off the series with a practical session on structuring and implementing free share plans in Luxembourg.

Looking to retain and motivate key talent? Join our corporate experts, Marie Dupuis (Senior Associate) and Caroline Sculteur (Managing Associate) supported by Tax Counsel, Lauriane Susan, to discover the key considerations around incentive schemes.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lauriane Susan
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Marie Dupuis
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Caroline Sculteur
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