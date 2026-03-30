WEBINAR REPLAY | Free Shares: From Theory To Practice

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Welcome again to the Corporate Law Spotlight webinar series. Our specialised webinar series for legal professionals, focusing on critical, evolving, and recurrent corporate, M&A, topics.

We kick off the series with a practical session on structuring and implementing free share plans in Luxembourg.

Looking to retain and motivate key talent? Join our corporate experts, Marie Dupuis (Senior Associate) and Caroline Sculteur (Managing Associate) supported by Tax Counsel, Lauriane Susan, to discover the key considerations around incentive schemes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.