Malta Means Business: Everything You Need To Know About Setting Up A Company In Malta

When most people think of Malta, they picture blue seas, sun-soaked days, and historic charm. Yet, beyond this Mediterranean backdrop lies one of Europe's most dynamic business hubs.

Here's why you should consider setting up a company in Malta:

Why Malta?

Malta offers much more than lifestyle appeal.

Strategically located between Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Malta has become a preferred jurisdiction for entrepreneurs and international companies seeking a respected EU base. Its reputation as a pro-business jurisdiction is built on:

Strategic positioning at the crossroads of major markets.

Access to the EU Single Market,with seamless trade and regulatory alignment.

Transparent, investor-friendly legislation.

A multilingual, skilled workforce that supports international operations.

Favourable tax structures, including refund mechanisms and incentives for global businesses.

These advantages make Malta an attractive choice for those seeking stability, opportunity, and access to the broader European market.

Tax and Financial Advantages

Malta's tax system is one of its biggest draws:

An effective corporate tax rate as low as 5% through refund mechanisms.

70+ double taxation treaties for global reach.

No withholding taxes on outbound dividends, interest, or royalties.

No inheritance or wealth taxes.

A full imputation system that prevents double taxation on distributed profits.

This transparent, EU-compliant framework attracts multinational groups, family offices, and entrepreneurs alike.

Regulatory Confidence

Malta's business environment is overseen by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and the Malta Business Registry (MBR)– ensuring clarity, accountability, and alignment with EU standards.

Annual audits, transparent reporting, and consistent governance requirements underpin Malta's reputation as a trusted jurisdiction for serious investors.

Thriving Sectors

Furthermore, Malta continues to attract investment across several growing industries, including:

Yachting and maritime

Aviation

Property and real estate

Technology and digital innovation

In addition, Malta's residency and citizenship programmes provide flexible options for individuals and families looking to combine business and relocation within the EU.

Residency & Citizenship

Malta offers several pathways to live and work locally:

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP): For non-EU nationals via property investment and government contribution.

The Global Residence Programme (GRP): 15% flat tax on foreign income remitted to Malta.

Citizenship by Investment: Full EU citizenship via exceptional services, subject to rigorous due diligence.

Setting up a Company in Malta

Incorporating in Malta is a straightforward process when handled correctly.

When setting up a company in Malta, the process comprises:

Engaging a reputable corporate services provider (CSP). Selecting a company type – most commonly a private limited liability company. Reserving a company name and preparing the incorporation documents. Depositing the minimum share capital (€1,165; 20% paid). Submitting the application to the MBR. Registering for tax, VAT and EORI, where applicable. Applying for any sector-specific licences.

Once complete, your company is ready to trade and benefit from Malta's advantageous fiscal framework.

Beyond Incorporation

Setting up is only the first step. Malta also offers:

Strong legal protections for assets and corporate structures.

An ecosystem of regulated service providers to support compliance, tax, and payroll.

High confidentiality and data protection standards under GDPR.

Global connectivity from a respected EU jurisdiction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.