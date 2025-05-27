How mid-size, full-service firm Luther Luxembourg is reshaping perceptions about working in a law firm.

Luther Luxembourg appointed accomplished lawyer Bob Scharfe as Managing Partner in January 2025. As a Luxembourger who studied in France, the US and the UK and worked as an associate for a large national law firm and a global law firm, Scharfe's journey eventually led him to Luther Luxembourg where he says he found the ideal balance.

"I was drawn to Luther because it combines the best of both worlds," Scharfe, who joined the firm as partner in 2018, explains. "We have a strong international presence, with 10 offices in Germany, 8 in Asia, and others in Brussels, London, and Luxembourg. Yet, decisions are taken locally, which allows us to be agile and client-focused."

Scharfe succeeded Eric Sublon who helped to found the Luxembourg office in 2010 with a singular focus on Corporate/M&A. Reflecting on his tenure, Sublon shared: 'It has been incredibly rewarding to lead Luther over the past 15 years to become a household name and an established player in the Luxembourg legal landscape.' Under his leadership, the firm has since broadened its expertise across multiple practice areas. From corporate law to investment funds, banking, litigation, real estate, and employment law, Luther has expanded its offerings in response to industry shifts. Additionally, with the rise of fintech and tokenised offerings in capital markets and investment funds, the firm is proactively addressing new opportunities in emerging sectors.

We are one of Luxembourg's best-kept secrets. My aim is to change that—to be bolder and more visible Bob Scharfe, Managing Partner, Luther Luxembourg

Leveraging achievements and strengths

One of Scharfe's key goals for the next four years, which coincide with his term of office, will be to elevate Luther Luxem­bourg's profile, both locally and internationally. "We are one of Luxembourg's best-kept secrets. My aim is to change that—to be bolder and more visible" he asserts.

Among the firm's many achievements and strengths are Luther's combination of German precision with an international mindset. "Our clients appreciate our responsiveness, our practical solutions, and the fact that the partners are hands-on. At Luther, we ensure that our partners are actively involved," said Scharfe.

Other strengths include Luther Luxembourg's international team representing 10 different nationalities combined with being part of an international network firm. Scharfe says: "I believe we have the largest German speaking cross-border investment funds team in the market."

Responding to client needs through technology

Luther's tailored legal solutions have played a pivotal role in its long-term client relationships. "Several of our clients have been with us for over 10 years, growing from niche businesses or startups to global corporations or even unicorn status," Scharfe notes. "Our strength lies in understanding their evolving needs and providing the right legal ­support at every stage."

And as Luxembourg's legal landscape continues to evolve, Luther remains committed to meeting market demands however it can. The firm is at the forefront of digital transformation, leveraging secure, cutting-edge legal solutions developed in-house. "We collaborate with our international network to improve efficiency," Scharfe explains. "For example, our ­German offices provide, among other things, AI-driven due diligence tools. These innovations, coupled with human observation by our lawyers in order to fine-­tune with high quality data, allow us to offer more effective services to our clients."

Our goal is to be professional yet approachable—to create strong connections with clients while maintaining the highest standards of legal service, Bob Scharfe, Managing Partner, Luther Luxembourg

Reshaping perceptions

Beyond legal expertise, Luther Luxembourg is also reshaping traditional perceptions of law firms. For example, the firm hosts client events that celebrate creativity, ­innovation, and community, bringing together forward-thinking individuals and next-­generation leaders for an unforgettable experience that reflects the firm's commitment to fostering a culture of engagement and collaboration.

"Our goal is to be professional yet approachable—to create strong connections with clients while maintaining the highest standards of legal service," Scharfe emphasises.

In order to respond to the younger generation's needs for purpose and work-life balance, Luther encourages its associates to work from any of the other offices abroad using the trusted technological platforms that the firm has developed in-house. "One of the downsides is we currently only have an office in Jakarta and not in Bali," Scharfe jokes, adding: "When you go to another office, be it in Europe, in Germany or in Asia, you can plug your laptop there and start working as if you were in the office."

Scharfe is adamant that despite technological advances, law remains a people's business requiring strong emotional intelligence. "This is instrumental for your career especially when you're facing a client," he says. To support its teams in becoming trusted legal business advisors Luther sends associates for in-house training in European cities. It also offers a specialised partnership track and a deep learning programme focused on AI in the legal field taught by IT experts and academics. With a strong foundation, a clear vision, and a commitment to excellence, Luther Luxembourg is poised for continued success. Under Scharfe's leadership, the firm is ready to take bold steps forward, reinforcing its reputation as a premier law firm in Luxembourg and beyond.

Originally published by Delano, 23 May 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.