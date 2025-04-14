Monthly Special - Case Study: Global Mobility In Day-To-Day HR Work: How Inter-national Recruitment, Remote Work And Relocation Interact Strategically

Global mobility has long been more than just a buzzword for many companies in the life sciences sector - it is a reality. In a market with high pressure to innovate, regulatory complexity and globally distributed study locations, key roles are increasingly being filled across borders.

This case study shows how a medium-sized Swiss pharmaceutical company filled a strategically important position - Clinical Trial Manager - with a candidate from the USA. It illustrates the considerations that accompany HR in the process, the challenges that arise and how a structured mobility concept contributes to sustainable integration.

1. Company context and initial situation

The company has around 800 employees worldwide and conducts clinical trials in Europe, North America and Asia. In the course of a global study program, the coordination of a new, particularly demanding regulatory phase needed to be taken over. The position of Clinical Trial Manager had been vacant for months - despite an intensive search on the Swiss job market.

In close coordination with the global development leadership, the HR team decided to expand the search radius to North America. After just a few weeks, a highly qualified candidate was identified in Boston - with many years of experience in global studies and sound expertise in the desired area. The hiring decision was made quickly. The challenge was to start as soon as possible - a move to Switzerland was planned in the medium term, but could not be realized immediately.

2. Remote, relocation, return - a pragmatic mobility approach

A structured three-stage mobility model was developed for implementation, which took into account both the immediate project requirements and the company's longer-term plans. The aim was to quickly integrate the employee into the project work without rushing the change of residence - and at the same time to create a clear perspective for later integration in Switzerland.

Phase 1 - Remote Work from the USA (6 months): The new Clinical Trial Manager initially worked from Boston, was digitally integrated into project meetings, took on partial responsibilities in international study coordination and participated virtually in team workshops.

Phase 2 - Relocation to Switzerland: After 6 months, the move to the headquarters in Basel took place. At least two years on site were planned - for intensive collaboration with the operational units, contacts with the authorities and strategic interfaces.

Phase 3 - Optional return to the USA with a strategic role: A later return to the USA was kept open - with the option of taking on the development of a regional coordination function in the USA in the future. The role would be closely linked to the head office in Switzerland.

The model chosen suited both the employee and the company. It enabled the position to be filled promptly without the need for an immediate relocation. At the same time, it created the basis for later personal integration into the Swiss team and for a gradual transfer of knowledge locally.

3. Role of HR and operational challenges

HR closely coordinated the entire process - from drafting the contract to onboarding and relocation. This included developing the remote work setup, coordinating with internal departments and external partners and planning the residence permit process at an early stage. Particular attention was paid to communication within the team in order to make expectations regarding the role, availability and presence of the new employee transparent.

Despite good preparation, the case presented typical challenges: The time difference required clear agreements on availability, and the virtual start-up phase placed demands on trust and visibility. In addition, the administrative transitions between the legal and insurance systems of the USA and Switzerland had to be clarified at an early stage - particularly with regard to income taxes, social security, payroll and work permits.

4. Legal aspects at a glance

The implementation of the case required an early examination of various legal framework conditions - both in the remote phase and during the subsequent move to Switzerland.

The focus was on issues relating to work permits, social security status, tax liability, employment law, and payroll.

Work permit:

A residence and work permit had to be applied for before moving to Switzerland. Planning was carried out with foresight, as the application process for third-country nationals is generally expected to be lengthy.

Social security:

While working in the USA, the local social security system applied. Upon start of employment in Switzerland, the employee became subject to the Swiss social security system. A temporary assignment from the USA to Switzerland and remaining in the US social security system was examined and deliberately ruled out in this case.

Income Taxes:

During the remote phase, the employee continued to have unlimited tax liability in the USA. For individual working days in Switzerland, she was subject to limited tax liability in Switzerland; the corresponding withholding taxes were calculated and paid by the Swiss company. With the change of residence, the employee then became subject to unlimited tax liability in Switzerland and was subject to regular Swiss withholding taxes. The double taxation aspects were examined at an early stage in order to optimize the tax situation as far as possible.

Employment law:

As long as the employee worked in the USA, US employment law generally applied. Only when she was employed in Switzerland did the relevant Swiss employment law regulations apply.

Payroll:

Payroll was initially handled by the US subsidiary. After the transfer, the employee was integrated into the Swiss payroll. The employee was comprehensively informed in advance about the payroll change and salary simulations were prepared to give her a deeper understanding of Swiss deductions and social security.

Conclusion

This case is an example of how international employee mobility can be successfully implemented with a clear structure, early planning and close HR support. The combination of remote work and relocation enabled the position to be filled promptly and at the same time ensured sustainable integration into the Swiss organization. It was crucial that both the operational and legal framework conditions were clarified and coordinated at an early stage - both within the company and with external partners. For HR, this means not only enabling global mobility, but actively shaping it.