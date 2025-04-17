ARTICLE
17 April 2025

Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised On The Sale Of Heusser Water Solutions AG To Xylem Inc.

Heusser Water Solutions AG is a leading Swiss water management company with 76 years of experience.
Heusser Water Solutions AG is a leading Swiss water management company with 76 years of experience. The company was acquired by a subsidiary of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a Fortune 500 global water solutions company headquartered in Washington, DC.

Kellerhals Carrard (Co-Lead Thomas Bähler and Michèle Remund, Kathrin Enderli, Leandra Gafner, Janine Mühlethaler) advised the seller on all legal aspects of the transaction.

Xylem acquires Heusser Water Solutions AG

