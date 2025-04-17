Deal Ticker: Kellerhals Carrard Advised On The Sale Of Heusser Water Solutions AG To Xylem Inc.

Heusser Water Solutions AG is a leading Swiss water management company with 76 years of experience. The company was acquired by a subsidiary of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a Fortune 500 global water solutions company headquartered in Washington, DC.



Kellerhals Carrard (Co-Lead Thomas Bähler and Michèle Remund, Kathrin Enderli, Leandra Gafner, Janine Mühlethaler) advised the seller on all legal aspects of the transaction. Xylem acquires Heusser Water Solutions AG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.