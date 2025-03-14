Thierry Thormann Explores M&A In LawCast's Latest Episode (Podcast)

We are thrilled to feature our Partner, Thierry Thormann, in this episode of LawCast.

LawCast is a series of podcast episodes that cover various legal topics. These episodes feature interviews with industry experts, discussions on relevant subjects like mergers and acquisitions, data protection, regulatory compliance, and much more. It's an effective way to delve into complex issues and stay updated on the latest developments in the legal field.

Thierry Thormann takes center stage on this 24th episode as he discusses Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) with Yannik Gartmann and Rouven Inauen.

Thierry shares fascinating insights into his career path and explains how he entered the M&A field. He breaks down key terms, highlights typical legal challenges, and describes the essential skills for a successful career in this area.

Additionally, Thierry, along with Yannik and Rouven, delves into the significance of mergers and acquisitions for companies.

