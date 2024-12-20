Top 5 British Virgin Islands Publications Of 2024

What were Conyers' clients reading about in 2024?
Our British Virgin Islands office's most popular publications provided valuable insights on doing business in the jurisdiction, effective asset recovery tools, strategies for addressing modern legal challenges, corporate transactions and cross-border insolvencies. Access our most sought-after BVI content of the year below:
- Doing Business in the BVI: Readers explored the realities of taxation in the BVI in "Unveiling Tax Realities: Debunking Myths about the British Virgin Islands". This article addressed common misconceptions about operating in offshore jurisdictions, providing readers a clear understanding of the BVI tax landscape.
- Asset Tracing: Asset recovery tools garnered significant interest as readers benefited from insights in "Asset Tracing Services – BVI Norwich Pharmacal Orders: How to Obtain One and Key Points to Keep in Mind" as well as "Voidable Dispositions under the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act – an Underutilised Tool in the BVI Asset Tracing Toolbox".
- Crypto Fraud and Modern Legal Challenges: The article "Newcomer Injunctions – a Tool in the Fight Against Crypto Fraud" highlighted the implications of "Newcomer" injunctions, offering innovative solutions for cases involving unidentified parties, especially in crypto fraud contexts.
- BVI Corporate Transactions: The Conyers BVI Quarterly Corporate Update series maintained its popularity by providing key happenings and corporate statistics in the jurisdiction.
- Insolvency and Cross-border Proceedings: "Modified Universalism in the Context of Officeholder Sanction Applications" examined the principle of modified universalism and offered critical insights into cross-border insolvencies.
We look forward to keeping you informed in the coming year and always appreciate your feedback. Visit our Insights & Resources page to search all Conyers publications by your area of interest.
