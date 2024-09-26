ARTICLE
26 September 2024

Registration Of Foreign Lasting Or Enduring Powers Of Attorney In Guernsey

A
Appleby

Contributor

Appleby logo
Appleby is one of the world’s leading offshore law firms, operating in 10 highly regarded and well-regulated locations. We provide comprehensive, expert advice and services across a number of key practice areas. We work with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions.
Explore Firm Details
Where an overseas client has lost capacity to deal with their affairs and they had the foresight to set up a lasting or enduring power of attorney in the jurisdiction where they are domiciled (Foreign LPA) prior to their loss of capacity.
Bermuda Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Richard Field
Photo of Lisa Upham
Authors

Where an overseas client has lost capacity to deal with their affairs and they had the foresight to set up a lasting or enduring power of attorney in the jurisdiction where they are domiciled (Foreign LPA) prior to their loss of capacity, the Foreign LPA may be used by Guernsey-based service providers to enable them to assist with managing their affairs with the security that they are dealing with the correct person (where their actual client is unable to attend to their affairs themselves).

Before the Foreign LPA can be relied upon in Guernsey, it must be registered in the Guernsey courts. Once this is done, any Foreign LPA which has been granted in another jurisdiction may be used by local service providers on the island for non-resident clients.

The Foreign LPA must be activated and registered in the jurisdiction where it has originated before it can be registered in Guernsey. Usually this registration will only happen after a loss of capacity of the person who made the LPA.

In practice, this may mean that there is a slight delay in accessing funds which are based in Guernsey. The registration procedure in Guernsey will involve a court application. An attorney may attend to this application in person or appoint a locally-qualified Advocate who has rights of audience in Guernsey. The court will want to see the court/respective registry sealed and activated Foreign LPA and an affidavit from the attorney stating the reasons why they need the Foreign LPA to be registered. Once your Advocate is provided with the correct documentation the process should take around two weeks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard Field
Richard Field
Photo of Lisa Upham
Lisa Upham
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More