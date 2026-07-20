GGI INSIDER No 144 July 2026

Istanbul, Turkey (29 April - 02 May 2027): It is never too early to plan ahead! Be sure to save the dates for next year's European Regional Conference, set against the historic and vibrant backdrop of Istanbul.

Our professionals remain our greatest asset. In this issue you will find a curated selection of intriguing, thought-provoking articles penned by the leading experts within our alliance. We highly recommend taking the time to read these contributions offering fresh perspectives.

Our professionals remain our greatest asset. In this issue you will find a curated selection of intriguing, thought-provoking articles penned by the leading experts within our alliance. We highly recommend taking the time to read these contributions offering fresh perspectives.

Thank you to everyone who contributes their time, talent, and ideas to make GGI not just a network, but a community.

While we look to the future, it is equally important to celebrate our recent successes. In this issue, review the key takeaways, panel discussions, and strategic milestones achieved at our last major gatherings.

Finally, as you close out this edition, be sure to browse through the photo gallery at the end. It serves as a fantastic reminder of the camaraderie, shared vision, and vibrant spirit that define our alliance.

We look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming events. Until then, stay healthy, connected, and inspired.

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