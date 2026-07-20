GGI INSIDER No 144 July 2026

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Dear Reader,
Welcome to our latest edition of the GGI INSIDER, which is packed with insights. This issue recaps recent conference highlights and spotlights upcoming global gatherings, including the upcoming GGI events in Frankfurt, Paris, and Singapore. Dive into exclusive articles by our member professionals, and don't miss the conference photo gallery at the end.
In our ever-evolving global market, collaboration remains the cornerstone of our success. Our strength lies in our ability to connect, share knowledge, and learn from one another across borders. This bi-monthly edition highlights exactly that – bringing the pulse of GGI directly to your desk.
Member firm achievements and new appointments reflect our alliance’s dynamic growth. We extend a warm welcome to our newest members and congratulate those expanding their practices and capabilities.
Mark your calendars: Upcoming GGI events
The autumn and winter months are bustling with opportunities to network, learn, and expand your firm's global reach. We are thrilled to highlight several major upcoming conferences:
Frankfurt/Main, Germany (24 – 26 September 2026): Join us for the highly anticipated German-Speaking Chapter (in German) and EasyMeet (for young professionals, in English). These sessions offer unparalleled opportunities for our continental professionals to forge deeper ties, discuss regional challenges, and foster cross-border business development.
Paris, France (12 - 15 November 2026): The World Conference, the pinnacle of our networking calendar, will be taking place this November in the heart of Paris. Prepare for dynamic discussions on global regulatory changes and strategies for cross-practice collaboration. French-speaking members meet just prior to the conference on 11 - 12 November.
Singapore (10 - 13 December 2026): We are also planning to gather in the thriving economic hub of Singapore for the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference, focusing on emerging market trends and international advisory growth.
Tampa, FL, USA (21 - 22 January 2027): We are planning for another GGI North American Managing & Senior Partners Summit in Florida next January, to share best practices and success stories.
Istanbul, Turkey (29 April - 02 May 2027): It is never too early to plan ahead! Be sure to save the dates for next year's European Regional Conference, set against the historic and vibrant backdrop of Istanbul.
Our professionals remain our greatest asset. In this issue you will find a curated selection of intriguing, thought-provoking articles penned by the leading experts within our alliance. We highly recommend taking the time to read these contributions offering fresh perspectives.
Thank you to everyone who contributes their time, talent, and ideas to make GGI not just a network, but a community.
While we look to the future, it is equally important to celebrate our recent successes. In this issue, review the key takeaways, panel discussions, and strategic milestones achieved at our last major gatherings.
Finally, as you close out this edition, be sure to browse through the photo gallery at the end. It serves as a fantastic reminder of the camaraderie, shared vision, and vibrant spirit that define our alliance.
We look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming events. Until then, stay healthy, connected, and inspired.
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