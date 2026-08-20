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20 August 2026

Bilanzsteuerrecht Und Beteiligungsabzug

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Bär & Karrer

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Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
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Bär & Karrer, a leading Swiss law firm, provides comprehensive legal services across multiple practice areas including arbitration, banking, corporate law, and intellectual property. With offices in Zurich, the firm offers expert guidance to clients seeking legal advice, business solutions, and specialized counsel in Switzerland's complex regulatory environment.
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
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ILE St.Galler Seminar zur Unternehmensbesteuerung, Kongresszentrum Einstein, St. Gallen

  • Rechtsprechung und Verwaltungspraxis zum Perio-dizitäts- und Massgeblichkeitsprinzip
  • Nicht geschäftsmässig begründete Aufwendungen (Debt Push Down)
  • Spezialfälle des Beteiligungsabzugs

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