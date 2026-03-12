Setting Up A Company In The UAE: Mainland Or Free Zone? A Legal And Commercial Comparison

HAS Law Firm are most popular:

1.Legal Framework: Mainland vs Free Zone Companies in the UAE

Mainland Companies (Federal Regime)

The UAE operates under a federal constitutional system. Companies established on the mainland are governed by:

UAE Federal Commercial Companies Law

Mainland entities are subject to:

Federal commercial legislation

UAE labour law

Civil transactions law

Corporate tax and VAT regulations

Local emirate-level licensing rules

Recent reforms supervised by the UAE Ministry of Economy allow 100% foreign ownership in most commercial activities, significantly modernising the investment framework.

Mainland companies may trade freely across the UAE domestic market without geographic restrictions.

Free Zone Companies (Special Economic Jurisdictions)

Free Zones are designated economic areas established by decree within individual emirates. Each Free Zone operates under its own regulatory authority and internal regulations.

Key characteristics include:

Independent licensing authority

Streamlined incorporation procedures

Sector-specific regulation

Historically guaranteed full foreign ownership

Certain financial Free Zones operate under independent legal systems based on common law principles:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

These jurisdictions apply common law rather than UAE civil law and operate independent court systems.

2. Market Access and Operational Scope

Mainland Companies

May conduct business directly throughout the UAE

Can contract with government entities

Face no geographic trading limitations

Free Zone Companies

May operate within the Free Zone

May trade internationally

Generally cannot conduct direct commercial activities in the mainland without: Appointing a local distributor, or Establishing a mainland branch



This distinction is critical when determining your target market.

3. Ownership Structure and Investment Considerations

Mainland

Recent reforms allow 100% foreign ownership in most sectors. However, certain strategic industries may require additional approvals.

Free Zone

Free Zones traditionally offer:

Full foreign ownership

Simplified corporate governance

Reduced administrative formalities

They remain attractive for:

Holding structures

International trading platforms

Consultancy and service-based businesses

Regional headquarters

The structural gap between mainland and Free Zone ownership has narrowed significantly, but regulatory flexibility still differs.

4. Corporate Tax and Financial Implications

The UAE introduced Corporate Tax in 2023 under:

UAE Corporate Tax Law

Mainland Companies

Subject to 9% Corporate Tax on taxable profits exceeding the statutory threshold

Fully integrated into the federal tax system

Free Zone Companies

May benefit from:

0% Corporate Tax on "Qualifying Income"

Provided they meet substance requirements and regulatory conditions

However, Free Zone entities are not exempt from federal oversight, including:

VAT compliance

Transfer pricing rules

Economic substance requirements

The UAE tax framework reflects a balance between competitiveness and fiscal sustainability.

5. Dispute Resolution and Court Systems

Mainland

Disputes fall under UAE civil courts applying codified federal law.

DIFC and ADGM

These Free Zones operate independent common law court systems:

Proceedings in English

Common law jurisprudence

Internationally familiar enforcement mechanisms

This distinction may materially influence contractual structuring and investor preference.

6. Practical Application: Which Structure Is Suitable?

The appropriate structure depends on commercial objectives.

Example 1: Government-Focused Consultancy

A media consultancy targeting UAE government contracts would likely require a mainland license to access the domestic market directly.

Example 2: International Digital Agency

A digital content agency serving international clients may benefit from a Free Zone structure due to ownership flexibility and potential tax optimization.

The legal form should align with:

Target market

Revenue source

Geographic scope

Tax planning

Dispute resolution preference

Conclusion: Mainland or Free Zone in the UAE?

The UAE operates a hybrid legal model designed to attract global investment while maintaining federal regulatory unity.

Mainland companies offer:

Unrestricted access to the domestic market

Unified federal legal oversight

Direct government contracting capability

Free Zone companies offer:

Regulatory autonomy

Ownership flexibility

In certain cases, independent judicial systems

The decision between mainland and Free Zone incorporation should be guided by:

Business objectives

Tax exposure

Regulatory requirements

Market access strategy

Enforcement preferences

As the UAE legislative framework continues to evolve, understanding these structural distinctions remains essential for investors, legal advisors and corporate decision-makers operating in the region.

