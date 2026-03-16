Legal Considerations For Businesses In The UAE Amid Ongoing Regional Developments

In recent days, our Firm has been contacted by several clients and international companies seeking guidance on the potential legal implications of the current and unusual political developments affecting the wider region.

Founded in 1984, Habib Al Mulla & Partners is one of the UAE’s most respected law firms, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Baghdad, Moscow, Cairo and New Delhi. Our 50+ multi-disciplinary lawyers are recognised for excellence in dispute resolution, cross-border advisory, and regulatory matters. The firm has played a leading role in shaping the UAE’s modern legal landscape, including drafting legislation and creating the legal framework for the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). We combine deep regional insight with international expertise to serve clients across diverse industries.

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Introduction

In recent days, our Firm has been contacted by several clients and international companies seeking guidance on the potential legal implications of the current and unusual political developments affecting the wider region. Many of these businesses are understandably concerned about how these circumstances may impact their contractual obligations, operational continuity, workforce safety, and insurance protections.

The questions raised by clients have primarily focused on several key areas, including the legal concept of force majeure, potential occupational injury implications, employment and workforce considerations, as well as the scope of insurance liability and coverage in situations involving disruption or regional instability.

While each situation must be assessed on its own facts and contractual framework, the UAE legal system provides several mechanisms that may become relevant when unforeseen events affect the performance of contractual or operational obligations. The following overview outlines some of the principal legal considerations that businesses operating in the UAE may wish to examine. The discussion below is prepared as a general legal insight for businesses navigating uncertain conditions.

Force Majeure Under UAE Law

One of the most common questions raised by clients concerns whether ongoing geopolitical developments could constitute force majeure under UAE law.

Pursuant to Article (273) of Federal Decree-Law No. (5) of 1985 promulgating the Civil Transactions Law, as amended (the “UAE Civil Code”), if an extraordinary event occurs that renders performance of a contractual obligation impossible, the corresponding obligation may cease and the contract may be terminated automatically. Where the impossibility is partial, only the affected obligation may be extinguished, while the remaining obligations may continue if they are still capable of performance.

In practice, the application of force majeure depends on several factors, including:

The wording of the force majeure clause in the contract.

Whether the event was beyond the parties' control.

Whether the event directly prevents performance, rather than merely making performance more difficult or costly.

Whether the affected party has taken reasonable steps to mitigate the impact.

Businesses should therefore review their contracts carefully to determine whether events such as regional conflict, government restrictions, transport disruptions, or supply interruptions fall within the scope of their contractual force majeure provisions.

Equally important is the requirement to comply with contractual notice provisions, as many agreements require a party invoking force majeure to notify the other party within a specified timeframe.

Occupational Injury and Employer Responsibilities

Another area of concern relates to the potential implications for workplace safety and occupational injury.

Under UAE labour regulations, employers remain responsible for providing a safe working environment for their employees. This duty continues to apply even during periods of external instability or unusual circumstances.

Employers should therefore consider:

Conducting risk assessments where employees may be exposed to potential safety risks.

Implementing appropriate health and safety protocols.

Ensuring that employees are aware of internal safety procedures and emergency protocols.

Reviewing workplace policies in relation to travel, site operations, and remote work arrangements.

If an employee suffers an injury in the course of employment, the employer may remain liable for medical care and statutory compensation in accordance with Article (37) of Federal Decree by Law No. (33) of 2021 Regulating Labor Relations, as amended (the “UAE Labor Law”).

Proactive risk management and proper documentation of safety measures can help mitigate potential disputes or liability.

Employment and Workforce Considerations

Periods of regional uncertainty may also affect workforce management and business continuity.

Companies operating in the UAE may wish to review their employment arrangements and internal policies to ensure they are capable of responding to operational disruptions.

Key considerations may include:

Evaluating whether certain roles can be performed remotely or through flexible working arrangements.

Ensuring continued compliance with salary payment obligations and employment rights under UAE Labour Law.

Reviewing internal business continuity and contingency plans.

Establishing clear internal communication channels to keep employees informed of operational decisions.

It is important to note that economic or operational challenges alone generally do not justify unilateral changes to employment conditions unless such changes are carried out in accordance with applicable labour regulations.

Insurance Coverage and Liability

Businesses have also sought clarification regarding the potential role of insurance coverage during periods of regional disruption.

Companies should consider reviewing their insurance policies to determine the extent of protection available under existing coverage. This review may include examining:

Business interruption insurance, where applicable.

Political risk or war-related coverage, if included in the policy.

Any exclusions related to force majeure events, government actions, or geopolitical risks.

Notification requirements that may apply when circumstances arise that could give rise to a claim.

Many insurance policies impose strict timelines for notifying insurers of potential claims. Failure to comply with these requirements may affect the ability to rely on the policy.

Importance of Documentation and Risk Management

In situations where businesses may face contractual or operational disruptions, maintaining clear documentation is essential.

Companies should ensure that they:

Keep records of operational disruptions and delays .

. Maintain correspondence relating to contractual performance.

Document mitigation measures taken to address disruptions.

taken to address disruptions. Preserve internal decision-making records relating to business continuity.

Such documentation may become important in the event of insurance claims, contractual disputes, or regulatory review.

Conclusion

Although the UAE continues to maintain a stable legal and regulatory environment, unusual regional developments may nonetheless raise complex legal and commercial questions for businesses operating in the country.

Issues relating to force majeure, workforce safety, employment obligations, and insurance coverage should be carefully assessed in light of the specific contractual arrangements and factual circumstances involved.

Businesses are encouraged to conduct an early legal review of their contracts, policies, and insurance arrangements to ensure they are adequately prepared to respond to potential disruptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.