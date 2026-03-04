What Does The 15% Domestic Minimum Tax In The UAE Mean For Multinational Structures In 2026?

Krizelle Zara Briones’s articles from IMC Group are most popular:

The UAE has long been perceived as an efficient hub for regional and international group structures with low tax rates. However, it's time to recalibrate that perception.

From 1st January 2025, the UAE has implemented a 15% Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT) for multinational enterprise (MNE) groups with consolidated global revenue of €750 million or more in at least two of the previous four financial years. This represents a structural shift meant for large multinational groups operating in or through the UAE.

The strategic question is how multinational groups must realign their structures, substance, and compliance models under a 15% effective tax framework.

What Has Changed and Who It Applies To

The new regime is aligned with the OECD/G20 Pillar Two framework under the BEPS initiative. The UAE has adopted a Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (QMDTT) mechanism, ensuring that if the effective tax rate (ETR) on UAE profits falls below 15% under Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules, a top-up tax will be levied domestically.

The key provisions include the following:

Revenue threshold

€750 million consolidated group revenue in at least two of the previous four financial years

Applicability

Constituent entities of in-scope multinational groups operating in or through the UAE

Effective date

Financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2025

Calculation basis

Jurisdictional effective tax rate calculated under GloBE rules, not merely the domestic 9% corporate tax

The 9% UAE corporate tax framework remains in place. However, for in-scope groups, the analysis shifts from the statutory rate to the jurisdictional effective tax rate under GloBE rules.

Impact on Group Structures

This is where the substantive structural implications emerge. Multinational groups that have historically routed holding, financing, or intellectual property structures through the UAE must now assess exposure at the jurisdictional level. If the blended effective tax rate of UAE constituent entities falls below 15% under GloBE calculations, a top-up tax becomes payable in the UAE.

In this context, several structural considerations arise:

Holding companies used primarily for dividend routing may now trigger jurisdiction-level top-up tax exposure.

Intercompany financing arrangements require reassessment, particularly where margins were structured assuming a 0% or 9% environment.

Transfer pricing policies must withstand scrutiny not only from a domestic perspective but also in the context of group-level blending of the effective tax rate.

Blending occurs at the UAE jurisdictional level, which implies that all constituent entities in the UAE are aggregated for testing the effective tax rate.

Groups must therefore understand the UAE tax impact on global group structures and evaluate whether current models remain efficient under a 15% floor.

What It Means for Free Zone Entities

A common misconception is that Free Zone status shields entities from Pillar Two exposure. Under domestic corporate tax rules, Qualifying Free Zone Persons may still benefit from 0% tax on qualifying income and 9% on non-qualifying income, provided substance and other regulatory conditions are met.

However, DMTT operates differently. If a multinational group meets the €750 million threshold, Free Zone entities are included in the jurisdictional computation of the GloBE effective tax rate. If the blended rate across UAE entities falls below 15%, a top-up tax applies regardless of domestic incentives.

This means:

Free Zone incentives may improve cash flow under domestic rules but may be partially neutralized under Pillar Two.

Substance requirements gain greater importance, as payroll and tangible assets influence GloBE calculations through substance-based exclusions.

Purely domestic UAE groups below the threshold remain outside the scope of the DMTT.

For multinational groups, the Free Zone status is no longer a standalone lever for planning. It must be viewed within the broader jurisdiction-level effective tax framework.

Key Compliance Obligations

The introduction of the DMTT creates a new compliance layer beginning FY2025. In-scope groups should prepare for:

Jurisdictional effective tax rate calculations under GloBE rules

Global information return filings

Local top-up tax reporting obligations

Alignment of deferred tax calculations with GloBE mechanics

Transition rule assessments for the first reporting cycle

Data requirements will extend beyond standard corporate tax filings. Finance teams must integrate consolidated accounting data, covered taxes, entity classifications, and substance-based metrics for income exclusion.

For organizations, it's essential to work with experienced professionals offering UAE compliance advisory services to ensure full compliance.

How IMC Can Help

The shift to a 15% domestic minimum regime requires more than technical interpretation. It requires a structural review.

IMC works with large multinational groups to:

Assess jurisdictional effective tax rate exposure

Revisit holding and financing structures

Align transfer pricing policies with Pillar Two principles

Evaluate Free Zone positioning under DMTT

Design restructuring strategies where necessary

Established UAE corporate tax consultants for large enterprises prioritize compliance and support organizations with a forward-looking structural planning under a global minimum tax environment. IMC also helps businesses implement roadmaps, data system alignment, and governance documentation through integrated UAE compliance advisory services. Comprehensive professional support ensures readiness for the 2026 reporting cycle.

For boards and CFOs, the priority is clarity. Working with experienced UAE corporate tax consultants for large enterprises, organizations can ensure that their structures remain commercially sound and aligned with evolving global standards.

self

Author Bio:

Krizelle Zara Briones is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) based in the United Arab Emirates, supporting client-service engagements across accounting, taxation and auditing. She works closely with businesses on compliance and reporting requirements, with a practical, detail-focused approach aligned to current UAE tax expectations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.