Look Beyond The Five-Star Hotel

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What Companies May Get Wrong About Doing Business in Dubai, and How to Get It Right
Johannes Jonas, managing partner of Cohen & Gresser's Dubai office, explains why familiarity can create a false sense of confidence—and why long-term success in the Gulf depends on understanding the region's business culture as much as its legal framework.
The article explores:
- Why relationships come before transactions
- Common cultural and business mistakes made by first-time entrants
- Recent developments shaping opportunities in Dubai
- A practical five-point readiness checklist for companies considering expansion into the Gulf
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]