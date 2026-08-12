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12 August 2026

Look Beyond The Five-Star Hotel

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Cohen & Gresser

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Cohen & Gresser is an international law firm with offices in New York, Paris, Washington, DC, and London. We have an outstanding record of success in high-stakes and high-profile litigation, investigations, and transactions for our clients, including major financial institutions and companies across the world. Our attorneys have superb credentials, and are committed to providing the efficiency and personal service of a boutique law firm along with the quality and attention to detail that are the hallmarks of the best firms in the world.
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Johannes Jonas, managing partner of Cohen & Gresser's Dubai office, explains why familiarity can create a false sense of confidence and why long-term success in the Gulf depends on understanding the region's business culture as much as its legal framework. The article examines common cultural and business mistakes made by first-time entrants and provides a practical five-point readiness checklist for companies considering expansion into the Gulf.
United Arab Emirates Corporate/Commercial Law
Johannes Jonas
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What Companies May Get Wrong About Doing Business in Dubai, and How to Get It Right

Johannes Jonas, managing partner of Cohen & Gresser's Dubai office, explains why familiarity can create a false sense of confidence—and why long-term success in the Gulf depends on understanding the region's business culture as much as its legal framework.

The article explores:

  • Why relationships come before transactions
  • Common cultural and business mistakes made by first-time entrants
  • Recent developments shaping opportunities in Dubai
  • A practical five-point readiness checklist for companies considering expansion into the Gulf
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Johannes Jonas
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