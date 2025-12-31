Encyclopedia Of International Commercial Litigation – Indonesia

SSEK partner Mahareksha Singh Dillon and associates Talitha Amanda Ekadhani and Ravi Amarendra have authored the Indonesia chapter of the Encyclopedia of International Commercial Litigation (2025), published by Wolters Kluwer.

The chapter provides practical, detailed guidance on Indonesia's court structure and jurisdictions, civil litigation procedures, specialist areas and costs, and the local judiciary.

It also offers an in-depth overview of the procedural steps involved in common types of commercial litigation, including claims for breach of sale of goods contracts, damages under charter parties, disputes relating to bank deposits, enforcement of foreign judgements and arbitral awards, and claims for breach of copyright and trademarks.

