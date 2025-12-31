ARTICLE
31 December 2025

Encyclopedia Of International Commercial Litigation – Indonesia

SSEK Law Firm

Contributor

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.
Indonesia Corporate/Commercial Law
&nbsp SSEK
SSEK partner Mahareksha Singh Dillon and associates Talitha Amanda Ekadhani and Ravi Amarendra have authored the Indonesia chapter of the Encyclopedia of International Commercial Litigation (2025), published by Wolters Kluwer.

The chapter provides practical, detailed guidance on Indonesia's court structure and jurisdictions, civil litigation procedures, specialist areas and costs, and the local judiciary.

It also offers an in-depth overview of the procedural steps involved in common types of commercial litigation, including claims for breach of sale of goods contracts, damages under charter parties, disputes relating to bank deposits, enforcement of foreign judgements and arbitral awards, and claims for breach of copyright and trademarks.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
  SSEK
