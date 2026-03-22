Compliance Check: Indonesia: Mandatory Job Vacancy Reporting Requirements Strengthened

On 10 February 2026, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued MOM Circular Letter No. M/1/HK.04/II/2026 on Employers’ Obligation to Report Job Vacancies (Circular).

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Fatim Jumabhoy’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia

in Asia Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

On 10 February 2026, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued MOM Circular Letter No. M/1/HK.04/II/2026 on Employers' Obligation to Report Job Vacancies (Circular). This Circular strengthens the application of Presidential Regulation No. 57 of 2023 (PR 57/2023) on mandatory job vacancy reporting (see our previous post).

Circular

The Circular reiterates that employers must report both open positions and roles that have been filled online through the Manpower Information System (known as the Siap Kerja platform). Employers that meet their reporting obligations may be eligible for recognition awards, whereas those that fail to comply may face administrative sanctions, including written warnings, in line with Articles 14 and 15 of PR 57/2023.

The Circular also provides clearer instructions to regional manpower offices to support the enforcement of PR 57/2023. These include:

guiding and supervising employers to ensure they properly report job vacancies and filled positions via SIAPkerja;

issuing written warnings against employers that do not meet the reporting requirements;

granting awards to employers that consistently comply with the reporting rules; and

monitoring and assessing employers within their respective regions to ensure adherence to the reporting obligations.

Key takeaways

The issuance of the Circular confirms that active enforcement of PR 57/2023 has commenced and will now be carried out in a more coordinated and systematic manner.

All companies operating in Indonesia that are creating job vacancies or filling positions involving Indonesian workers are required to report such information through the Siap Kerja platform. In order to ensure compliance, companies should:

designate local HR personnel responsible for managing Siap Kerja reporting;

incorporate the reporting obligations into their standard recruitment process and procedures;

maintain proper records of all submissions; and

conduct regular internal checks to confirm ongoing compliance.

Although neither the Circular nor PR 57/2023 prescribes a specific deadline for reporting, employers are strongly advised to submit information through the Siap Kerja platform as soon as job vacancies are advertised and when positions have been filled. By reporting promptly, companies can minimise the risk of sanctions and ensure continued compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.