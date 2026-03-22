Compliance Check: Indonesia: Mandatory Job Vacancy Reporting Requirements Strengthened

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On 10 February 2026, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued MOM Circular Letter No. M/1/HK.04/II/2026 on Employers' Obligation to Report Job Vacancies (Circular). This Circular strengthens the application of Presidential Regulation No. 57 of 2023 (PR 57/2023) on mandatory job vacancy reporting (see our previous post).
Circular
The Circular reiterates that employers must report both open positions and roles that have been filled online through the Manpower Information System (known as the Siap Kerja platform). Employers that meet their reporting obligations may be eligible for recognition awards, whereas those that fail to comply may face administrative sanctions, including written warnings, in line with Articles 14 and 15 of PR 57/2023.
The Circular also provides clearer instructions to regional manpower offices to support the enforcement of PR 57/2023. These include:
- guiding and supervising employers to ensure they properly report job vacancies and filled positions via SIAPkerja;
- issuing written warnings against employers that do not meet the reporting requirements;
- granting awards to employers that consistently comply with the reporting rules; and
- monitoring and assessing employers within their respective regions to ensure adherence to the reporting obligations.
Key takeaways
The issuance of the Circular confirms that active enforcement of PR 57/2023 has commenced and will now be carried out in a more coordinated and systematic manner.
All companies operating in Indonesia that are creating job vacancies or filling positions involving Indonesian workers are required to report such information through the Siap Kerja platform. In order to ensure compliance, companies should:
- designate local HR personnel responsible for managing Siap Kerja reporting;
- incorporate the reporting obligations into their standard recruitment process and procedures;
- maintain proper records of all submissions; and
- conduct regular internal checks to confirm ongoing compliance.
Although neither the Circular nor PR 57/2023 prescribes a specific deadline for reporting, employers are strongly advised to submit information through the Siap Kerja platform as soon as job vacancies are advertised and when positions have been filled. By reporting promptly, companies can minimise the risk of sanctions and ensure continued compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]