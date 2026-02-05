Balanced Living Insights From Indonesia's Capital Market Run

In dealmaking, as in running, pace matters more than speed.

— Wiljadi Tan, Managing Partner, Protemus Capital

This reflection was shared to remind the Protemus Capital team that sustainable performance is rarely about moving the fastest, but about knowing when to slow down, recalibrate, and move forward deliberately. Starting too fast, without awareness, often leads to fatigue before reaching meaningful outcomes.

In today's capital market environment, professionals are constantly required to process complex information, manage pressure, and make high-stakes decisions. Without mental clarity and emotional balance, speed can easily turn into noise. What truly matters is the ability to stay present, focused, and intentional from start to finish.

The Capital Market Run 2025, organised by OJK, BEI, KPEI, and KSEI, brought together 3,500 participants at Gelora Bung Karno on 30 November 2025. Beyond the run itself, the event symbolised something more essential for market participants: the importance of awareness and balance amid fast-moving demands. Several colleagues from Protemus Capital joined the event, embracing it not merely as a race, but as a moment to reset perspective.

The Protemus team's involvement

For the Protemus Capital team, participating in the Capital Market Run was less about physical endurance and more about mental presence and collective awareness. Stepping away briefly from screens, transactions, and deadlines created space for reflection, informal conversations, and renewed focus.

These moments fostered stronger camaraderie and reminded us that clarity often emerges when we allow ourselves to pause. In an industry where decisions carry long-term consequences, creating intentional breaks becomes a strategic advantage, not a distraction.

From awareness to better decision-making

Emotional balance plays a critical role in how decisions are made. When individuals operate in a constant state of urgency, decisions tend to become reactive rather than deliberate. Awareness helps professionals recognise when to slow down, reassess assumptions, and choose with intention.

Research consistently shows that mental overload increases decision fatigue, reduces judgment quality, and heightens emotional reactivity. Conversely, professionals who cultivate awareness and emotional regulation demonstrate better risk assessment, stronger focus, and more consistent judgment over time.

In this sense, balance is not about doing less, it is about thinking better.

Practical mental habits for capital market professionals

Here are a few simple, high-impact practices that support emotional clarity and more deliberate decision-making:

Intentional pauses between tasks (5–10 minutes) helps reset cognitive load and reduces impulsive decision-making. Daily reflection or journalling (5 minutes) strengthens self-awareness and clarifies priorities amid competing demands. Single-task focus during critical work improves judgment quality by reducing mental fragmentation. Mindful transitions between meetings or deals allows emotional recalibration before entering new discussions. Conscious breathing during high-pressure moments helps regulate emotional responses and maintain composure.

These practices are subtle, but their impact compounds over time, much like maintaining the right pace in a long run. Our team felt these benefits after the Capital Market Run – are you ready?

Expect higher energy, sharper focus, and resilience from balanced habits, as shown by Capital Market Run participants. Commit to these changes for reduced burnout and thriving in work and life.

