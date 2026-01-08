Environmental, Social & Governance Law 2026

1 Setting the Scene – Sources and Overview

1.1 What are the main substantive ESG-related regulations and who is driving the regulatory agenda in your jurisdiction?

Presently, the regulatory framework governing Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") in Indonesia remains scattered across various sectoral laws, each addressing different aspects of environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance. The notable regulations governing ESG are:

Law No. 40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Companies, as last amended by Law No. 6 of 2023 on the Stipulation of Government Regulation in lieu of Law No. 2 of 2022 on Job Creation into Law ("Job Creation Law") ("Company Law"): The Company Law was among the first Indonesian regulations to incorporate ESG considerations by introducing the concept of Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR"). However, its scope remains limited, as it does not provide comprehensive governance of CSR practices. Moreover, the mandatory obligation to carry out CSR applies only to companies engaged in activities related to natural resources. Law No. 32 of 2009 on Environmental Protection and Management, as last amended by the Job Creation Law ("Law 32/2009"): Law 32/2009 is the most fundamental regulation governing environmental matters in Indonesia. It formalises the framework for environmental protection and management in the context of business activities, introducing a set of mandatory licences and documentation requirements that must be fulfilled by business actors. Government Regulation No. 47 of 2012 on Social and Environmental Responsibilities of Limited Liability Companies ("GR 47/2012"): GR 47/2012 serves as an implementing regulation to the Company Law and provides more detailed provisions regarding CSR practices for companies in Indonesia. Government Regulation No. 22 of 2021 on the Organization of Environmental Protection and Management ("GR 22/ 2021"): Issued as an implementing regulation to Law 32/2009, GR 22/2021 outlines the requirements and procedures for obtaining environmental permits, along with administrative sanctions for violations in the environmental sector. It also establishes environmental quality standards for waste, air, and pollution as part of the government's preventive approach to environmental degradation. Presidential Regulation No. 110 of 2025 on the Implementation of Carbon Economic Value Instruments and National Greenhouse Gas Emission Control ("PR 110/2025"): PR 110/2025 strengthens the framework for Carbon Economic Value (Nilai Ekonomi Karbon or "NEK") and carbon pricing as part of Indonesia's strategy to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution ("NDC") targets for reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and strengthening climate resilience. The regulation refines the mechanisms for carbon pricing and trading, clarifies governance for emission quotas and offsets, and establishes a national carbon registry system to ensure transparency and alignment with international carbon market standards. Presidential Regulation No. 60 of 2023 on the National Strategy for Business and Human Rights ("PR 60/2023"): The government issued PR 60/2023 as part of its commitment to protect against human rights violations, in line with the United Nations ("UN") Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. It introduces Indonesia's national strategy on Business and Human Rights ("BHAM") and requires business actors to adopt adequate policies and processes to respect and protect human rights. Minister of State-Owned Enterprises ("MSOE") Regulation No. PER-2/MBU/03/2023 of 2023 on Guidelines for the Governance and Significant Corporate Activities of State-Owned Enterprises ("MSOE Reg. 2/2023"): This regulation emphasises the requirement for state-owned enterprises ("SOEs") to regularly submit reports on, among other things, their social and environmental programmes, which may also include a sustainability report. These reports must be made publicly accessible. Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or "OJK") Regulation No. 17 of 2023 on the Application of Governance for Commercial Banks ("OJK Reg. 17/2023"): OJK Reg. 17/2023 mandates good governance for commercial banks, including sustainable finance practices, and requires banks to regularly publish their sustainability reports. OJK Regulation No. 18 of 2023 on the Issuance of and Requirements for Sustainability-Based Debt Securities and Sukuk ("OJK Reg. 18/2023"): OJK Reg. 18/2023 is a key regulatory framework for Indonesia's green finance sector. It governs the issuance of sustainability-based debt securities and sharia bonds ("sukuk") and defines the eligible business activities that can be financed through these instruments.

As illustrated, most ESG-related regulations in Indonesia are issued at the ministerial level, alongside frameworks from independent institutions such as the OJK. Key ministries involved in shaping and implementing these frameworks include the Ministry of Law, Ministry of Environment ("MOE") and MSOE.

1.2 What are the main ESG disclosure regulations and how have they evolved during the past 12 months?

The primary regulations governing ESG disclosure in Indonesia are as follows:

OJK Regulation No. 51/POJK.03/2017 of 2017 on the Implementation of Sustainable Finance for Financial Services Institutions, Issuers and Public Companies ("OJK Reg. 51/2017"): Under OJK Reg. 51/2017, financial services institutions (lembaga jasa keuangan or "LJK"), issuers and public companies are required to implement sustainable finance practices. One of these obligations is the annual submission of the following reports: Action plan for sustainable finance, which outlines short-term (one year) and long-term (five years) business activity plans and work programmes, as well as the relevant strategy and timeline for the implementation of sustainable finance initiatives. Once the report is prepared, the company's Board of Directors must obtain approval from the Board of Commissioners before submitting it to the OJK. Sustainability report, which outlines the entity's performance across economic, financial, social and environmental dimensions. This report must be made publicly available on the company's website.

To underscore the binding nature of these obligations, OJK Reg. 51/2017 stipulates administrative sanctions for non-compliance, including formal reprimands and written warnings. The regulation also provides incentives for companies that effectively implement sustainable finance. OJK Circular Letter No. 16/SEOJK.04/2021 of 2021 on the Form and Content of the Annual Report of Issuers or Public Companies ("OJK CL 16/2021"): The OJK issued OJK CL 16/2021 as a derivative to OJK Reg. 51/2017, providing detailed guidance on the form and content of ESG disclosures in the sustainability reports of publicly listed companies and issuers.

In Indonesia's capital markets, a notable recent initiative to strengthen ESG practices was introduced in January 2025, when the Indonesia Stock Exchange ("IDX") launched an integrated electronic system for the annual reporting of issuers and public companies. This platform, known as the Information Disclosure System for Listed Companies (https:// www.idxnet.co.id/idxnet/login ) (Sarana Pelaporan Elektronik Terintegrasi Emiten dan Perusahaan Publik or "SPE-IDXnet"), is designed to streamline and enhance the transparency of annual ESG and sustainability reporting.

1.3 What voluntary ESG disclosures, beyond those required by law or regulation, are customary?

While most disclosures currently come from entities subject to the reporting obligations under OJK Reg. 51/2017, a number of private companies, particularly in the natural resources sector, also issue sustainability disclosures on a voluntary basis. These reports are often driven by stakeholder expectations, risk management considerations, reputational concerns, and alignment with global capital flows.

Notable examples include PT Riau Andalan Pulp & Paper, which publishes annual sustainability reports detailing its initiatives on peatland restoration, Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification ("PEFC") compliance, High Conservation Value ("HCV") forest protection, and community-based fire prevention programmes. Similar voluntary disclosures are made by major palm oil companies such as Musim Mas Group and Asian Agri, reflecting their commitment to sustainability practices.

When making voluntary ESG disclosures, companies are free to choose which international standards to follow, as no specific governance framework has been prescribed. Among the most commonly adopted standards are the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") and the UN Global Compact – Communication on Progress ("COP").

However, this landscape is expected to change after the Indonesian Sustainability Standards Board ("DSK IAI") issued the Sustainability Disclosure Standards (Standar Pengungkapan Keberlanjutan or "SPK") in July 2025. The SPK will serve as Indonesia's unified sustainability reporting framework and is set to take effect on 1 January 2027, with an option for early adoption. The SPK introduces sustainability disclosure standards, particularly: (i) General Requirements for Sustainability Disclosures relating to financial information, known as Pernyataan Standar Pengungkapan Keberlanjutan ("PSPK") 1; and (ii) PSPK 2 on climate-related disclosures. These standards are designed to align with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Sustainability Disclosure Standards. Furthermore, the SPK will apply to both public and private companies, although the detailed scope of application remains under development and may evolve over time. The SPK roadmap recognises varying levels of readiness among companies and the need for simplified standards for smaller entities. Upon implementation, climaterelated disclosures will become mandatory, while other sustainability disclosures will remain voluntary for the first three years.

1.4 Are there significant laws or regulations currently in the proposal process?

Indonesia's ESG regulatory landscape continues to evolve. The government recently expanded the scope of the Mineral and Coal Information System (Sistem Informasi Mineral dan Batubara or "SIMBARA") to enable more comprehensive monitoring of key commodities beyond coal, including nickel and tin.

The Ministry of Industry ("MOI") has also announced plans to draft a regulation aimed at standardising ESG implementation in the industrial sector. This forthcoming framework is expected to provide clarity and guidance for companies on integrating ESG principles into their operations. However, no draft has yet been made publicly available, nor has a timeline for its enactment been disclosed. The absence of concrete progress suggests that this initiative remains at a preliminary stage of policy development.

The government is also in the process of drafting a Textile Industry Bill (Rancangan Undang-Undang Pertekstilan). The latest draft includes provisions mandating the central government to actively promote the development and increased use of alternative and energy-efficient sources within the textile industry.

1.5 What significant private sector initiatives relating to ESG are there? To what extent are private companies reporting on ESG issues?

Major companies in Indonesia have introduced a range of initiatives to address ESG issues. Many have developed and committed to CSR programmes with a focus on social welfare, education, and environmental sustainability. Others have adopted eco-friendly business practices, such as transitioning to renewable energy, utilising environmentally friendly raw materials, and implementing decarbonisation efforts.

Banking institutions have also taken steps toward promoting green finance, including the issuance of sustainability bonds aimed at funding projects that meet the criteria for environmentally and socially sustainable business activities.

As discussed in question 1.2, although mandatory disclosure obligations remain confined to companies operating within specific sectors, a growing number of companies beyond these sectors have voluntarily issued sustainability reports. The extent and comprehensiveness of ESG reporting among private companies in Indonesia varies widely. Certain leading corporations, particularly those with international operations, have begun aligning their disclosures with well-established global frameworks. However, many companies continue to view ESG reporting primarily through a reputational lens, emphasising broad narratives rather than providing measurable, verifiable data on ESG performance.

2 Principal Sources of ESG Pressure

2.1 What are the views and perspectives of investors and asset managers toward ESG, and how do they exert influence in support (or in opposition) of those views?

Indonesian investors and asset managers take a supportive stance toward corporate ESG implementation. There is a growing recognition that strong ESG practices are not only ethically desirable but also aligned with long-term financial performance and risk management. Such awareness has led many investors to increasingly favour companies that demonstrate robust ESG commitments.

This trend is reflected in the establishment of the Sustainable and Responsible Investment ("SRI")-KEHATI Index by the KEHATI Foundation. The index tracks publicly listed companies that demonstrate strong ESG performance alongside strong market and financial fundamentals. It has attracted growing interest from investors seeking alignment with sustainability objectives.

A similar trend is evident in the mutual fund sector, where asset managers have launched ESG-themed products that mirror the composition and strategy of the SRI-KEHATI Index. The growth in assets under management ("AUM") of these SRI-KEHATI-linked mutual funds reflects investors' growing support for ESG-aligned investment strategies.

2.2 What are the views of other stakeholders toward ESG, and how do they exert influence in support (or in opposition) of those views?

Other stakeholders have also played a role in advancing ESG in Indonesia. The Ministry of Finance ("MOF") introduced the "Green Finance" initiative to support environmentally friendly investments through the issuance of green bonds, the development of regulatory frameworks that incentivise eco-friendly projects, and measures encouraging financial institutions to expand their green portfolios. In advancing this agenda, the MOF has established collaborations with international organisations including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank ("ADB"), and the UN Development Programme ("UNDP").

Environmental non-governmental organisations ("NGOs") and advocacy organisations also play a vital role in strengthening ESG accountability in Indonesia. Prominent groups such as the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Wahana Lingkungan Hidup Indonesia or "WALHI"), Greenpeace Indonesia and Transformation for Justice Indonesia (Transformasi untuk Keadilan or "TuK Indonesia") actively monitor ESG-related policies and practices across public and private sectors. Through strategic media engagement, they often expose inconsistencies between stated ESG commitments and actual implementation, particularly in cases involving greenwashing or social harm. These efforts not only shape the public narrative around ESG but also drive regulatory scrutiny and shareholder accountability. For instance, WALHI has recently criticised the government's growing reliance on corporate and military involvement in forest and land governance, arguing that it concentrates economic and political power, heightens environmental risks, and undermines the rights of indigenous and local communities.

2.3 What are the principal regulators with respect to ESG issues, and what issues are being pressed by those regulators?

Issues pertaining to ESG in Indonesia are overseen by multiple regulatory authorities, each responsible for governing distinct aspects of ESG practices.

The MOE serves as the principal authority for environmental regulation, including the national decarbonisation agenda. It is responsible for implementing Indonesia's commitments under the Paris Agreement and for administering the NDC. Key issues under the MOE's purview include carbon trading and offset mechanism, as well as the measuring, reporting and verification ("MRV") of GHG emissions.

In addition to its role in carbon governance, the MOE also advances Indonesia's circular economy and waste reduction agenda through the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility ("EPR") under MOE Regulation No. P.75 of 2019 on Waste Reduction by Producers. This regulation requires producers in key sectors, such as manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverages, and retail, to prepare and implement a waste reduction roadmap for 2020–2029. Although compliance has so far been limited, the MOE is in the process of revising the regulation to strengthen enforcement and make EPR fully mandatory for all producers. To support the implementation of carbon trading, the OJK launched the Indonesia Carbon Exchange ("IDX Carbon"). The OJK has also established a regulatory framework requiring LJKs, issuers and publicly listed companies to periodically submit sustainability reports, primarily under OJK Reg. 51/2017. In addition, the OJK has introduced the non-binding Indonesian Sustainable Finance Taxonomy (Taksonomi untuk Keuangan Berkelanjutan Indonesia or "TKBI"), aligned with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ("ASEAN") Taxonomy, to guide market participants in identifying and supporting environmentally sustainable activities.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("MEMR") also plays a key role in advancing Indonesia's carbon governance agenda. The MEMR oversees the implementation of the NEK framework within the energy and power sectors, as set out under MEMR Regulation No. 16 of 2022 regarding Guidelines for the Implementation of Carbon Economic Value in the Power Plant Sub-Sector. In implementing its carbon governance mandate, the MEMR also oversees the rollout of Indonesia's compliance carbon market, which was launched in 2023 and is being implemented in three phases. The first phase (2023–2024) covers coal-fired power plants connected to the national electricity grid, while subsequent phases will expand coverage to oil, gas, and off-grid facilities through 2030.

As discussed in question 2.2, the MOF also plays a significant role in catalysing ESG implementation from a financial perspective. Its contributions include offering incentives for the development of green industries and issuing green bonds to finance environmentally friendly projects, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management, and initiatives aimed at mitigating climate change.

2.4 Have there been material enforcement actions with respect to ESG issues?

Referring to question 2.3, responsibility for ESG-related matters is divided among several governmental bodies. These authorities are empowered not only to formulate regulations, but also to take actions and enforce sanctions for non-compliance. Violations and incompliance may result in administrative sanctions, typically in the form of reprimands and written warnings.

The intensity of regulatory oversight varies according to the degree of ESG-related risk in each sector. Industries with significant environmental impact, such as extractives, palm oil, textiles, and energy, tend to receive closer government scrutiny. In addition, public pressure and protests from NGOs often bring ESG issues into the spotlight, prompting regulators to take more decisive action.

A recent notable enforcement action involved the revocation of mining permits for four nickel companies operating in Papua's Raja Ampat region. These companies were found to have breached their environmental obligations, causing damage to the ecologically sensitive marine and forest areas within the Raja Ampat Global Geopark. This enforcement action followed sustained pressure from local communities, environmental NGOs, and international stakeholders.

2.5 What are the principal ESG-related litigation risks, and has there been material litigation with respect to ESG issues, other than enforcement actions?

Beyond regulatory enforcement, ESG-related litigation is not uncommon in Indonesia. Environmental misconduct in the course of business operations that results in harm or loss often serves as grounds for litigation, which can be initiated by government authorities, local communities, the general public, or NGOs. In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in litigation stemming from ESG-related issues, particularly environmental harm. A notable example includes a recent case in Surabaya, East Java, where a textile company was found liable for environmental pollution and ordered to pay IDR 48 billion (approximately USD 3 million) in damages.

It is important to note that litigation risks in Indonesia are not limited to claims against corporations. In some instances, companies have retaliated by filing counter-lawsuits against environmental activists or communities, typically on grounds of defamation. Alarmingly, there have been cases where courts have upheld such claims, resulting in criminal sanctions against environmental defenders and affected local residents. This reflects challenges within Indonesia's legal system, where judicial awareness of environmental issues remains uneven and decisions can often appear to favour influential corporate actors. These dynamics can create reluctance among affected communities to pursue legal remedies, even when their rights and interests are directly impacted.

Aside from environmental matters, there are also genderrelated litigation risks in Indonesia, particularly concerning access to justice and the fair treatment of women before the law. Female victims have at times faced discriminatory treatment, such as being blamed for not resisting acts of violence, for their manner of dress or behaviour, and have been subjected to intrusive questioning during proceedings. In certain cases, the disclosure of victims' identities in published court decisions has further exacerbated their trauma through public exposure and reputational harm. To address these risks, the Supreme Court issued Supreme Court Regulation No. 3 of 2017 on the Treatment of Women Before the Law, which mandates judges and court officials to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women in judicial proceedings and ensure the fair treatment of women as victims, witnesses, defendants, or other parties.

2.6 What are current key issues of concern for the proponents of ESG?

The most prominent factor hindering the advancement of ESG in Indonesia is the lack of a comprehensive regulatory framework, coupled with weak enforcement. As a result, ESG implementation largely depends on the awareness and voluntary commitment of individual business actors.

These conditions have led to frequent inconsistencies between corporate ESG claims and their actual practices, a phenomenon commonly referred to as greenwashing. In the absence of a clear and enforceable legal basis, companies engaging in such practices cannot be held accountable.

2.7 Have ESG issues attracted shareholder activism, and from whom?

While the concept of shareholder activism may be understood in different ways, it generally refers to efforts by shareholders to actively drive change within a company. In Indonesia, shareholder activism, particularly in relation to ESG issues, remains limited and not yet widely recognised.

Earlier this year, the government introduced Daya Anagata Nusantara ("Danantara"), a sovereign wealth fund mandated to manage SOEs on behalf of the President. In pursuing its institutional objectives of advancing the sustainable investment and operations of SOEs, Danantara has demonstrated a strong inclination toward ESG-oriented policies and initiatives. Currently holding majority shareholdings in several Indonesian SOEs, Danantara may emerge as a potential driver of ESG-focused shareholder activism within its portfolio companies.

3 Integration of ESG into Strategy, Business Operations and Planning

3.1 Who has principal responsibility for addressing ESG issues? What is the role of the management body in setting and changing the strategy of the corporate entity with respect to these issues?

ESG practices are inherently tied to a company's actions and operations, placing primary responsibility on the Board of Directors. Within Indonesia's corporate framework, the Board of Directors is authorised to manage the company in its best interests. As attention to ESG issues intensifies and stakeholder pressure increases, it has become essential for directors to incorporate ESG considerations into corporate strategy and decision-making.

To translate ESG policies into day-to-day operations, the Board of Directors may establish a dedicated committee and appoint senior executives tasked specifically with overseeing ESG-related matters. While fiduciary responsibility ultimately rests with the Board of Directors, these executives play a pivotal role in turning the Board's strategic direction into tangible operational actions.

3.2 What governance mechanisms are in place to supervise management of ESG issues? What is the role of the board and board committees vis-à-vis management?

Under Indonesia's corporate governance framework, the Board of Commissioners is tasked with supervising the company's management and operations. While it does not have the authority to make decisions on behalf of the company, certain major corporate actions, including those related to ESG matters, may require its prior approval.

Even in cases where such approval is not formally required, the Board of Commissioners may provide advice and recommendations to the Board of Directors as part of its supervisory role, thereby contributing to the alignment of corporate conduct with ESG principles.

3.3 What compensation or remuneration approaches are used to align incentives with respect to ESG?

A number of publicly listed companies have begun integrating ESG performance metrics into the key performance indicators ("KPIs") used to determine remuneration for employees and management. In practice, these ESG-related KPIs are often applied on a limited basis, typically to members of the board, senior executives or, in certain cases, specific business units. However, adoption remains inconsistent, even among companies that are subject to mandatory ESG disclosure requirements under OJK Reg. 51/2017.

3.4 What are some common examples of how companies have integrated ESG into their day-to-day operations?

Companies in Indonesia adopt diverse approaches to integrating ESG principles into their operations, tailoring their strategies to suit the specific nature and circumstances of their business. In pursuit of more ethical and sustainable business practices, many have taken steps to reduce GHG emissions by replacing fossil fuel-based equipment with renewable energy sources or energy-efficient technologies. Where energy substitution is not feasible, companies often implement alternative initiatives aimed at carbon emission reduction, waste minimisation, and sustainable waste management.

On the social front, a growing number of companies have introduced internal policies promoting inclusivity and diversity within the workforce. For instance, some corporations explicitly state in their sustainability reports that they prohibit forced or child labour, uphold fair and equal employment opportunities, and mandate the creation of a workplace free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. Such commitments reflect the broader objective of Indonesia's labour protection regime, which guarantees workers' fundamental rights and equal treatment without discrimination on any grounds while supporting business development. Externally, CSR programmes remain a common avenue through which businesses contribute to community development and foster positive relationships with surrounding communities.

3.5 How have boards and management adapted to address the need to oversee and manage ESG issues?

Boards and management teams in Indonesia have adapted to ESG demands by strengthening governance and embedding sustainability into core operations. Boards are increasingly forming ESG or sustainability committees, appointing members with relevant expertise, and integrating ESG into oversight functions. At the management level, ESG strategies are executed through dedicated teams, ESG-linked KPIs, and integration into planning and risk management. LJKs, issuers and publicly listed companies also publish annual sustainability reports, as required by OJK Reg. 51/2017.

4 Finance

4.1 To what extent do providers of debt and equity finance rely on internally or externally developed ESG ratings?

ESG awareness is generally growing among Indonesian providers of both debt and equity financing. Consequently, ESG ratings play an increasingly important role in their decisionmaking processes, though reliance on them varies across institutions.

Institutional equity investors with an appetite for ESGaligned portfolios often rely on third-party ESG rating agencies to identify companies with strong sustainability profiles. Among the most commonly referenced indices in Indonesia are the SRI-KEHATI Index, ESG Sector Leaders IDX KEHATI, and ESG Quality 45 IDX KEHATI. Global providers such as MSCI Indonesia and Sustainalytics are also commonly used to assess ESG performance and risks.

In the debt financing sector, ESG ratings are used to assess the credibility and eligibility of issuers of green bonds, sustainability-linked bonds ("SLBs"), sukuk, and the underlying projects. External review providers are often engaged to ensure alignment with international frameworks such as the ASEAN Green Bond Standards and the International Capital Market Association ("ICMA") Principles. However, many Indonesian banks and financial institutions still rely on internally developed ESG risk assessment tools tailored to their own sustainability policies and risk profiles.

In 2024, the OJK issued an updated version of the TKBI, providing clearer guidance for the classification of environmentally sustainable activities. This update serves to enhance the consistency of ESG evaluations and support more informed decision-making in domestic financing.

4.2 Do green bonds or social bonds play a significant role in the market?

Green bonds are relatively new in Indonesia. The first green bond, issued in 2018 by PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur for IDR 3 trillion, attracted significant interest and strong demand from investors.1 In the same year, the Indonesian government issued a USD 1.25 billion green sukuk, marking the world's first sovereign green sukuk offered globally.2 As of 2024, the issuance of green bonds in Indonesia has grown by 7%, and it is projected to continue rising.3

Social bonds are less mature but have shown notable growth since their first issuance of IDR 8 trillion in October 2023 by the SOE PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial under the MOF. According to the OJK, combined green and social bond issuance reached

approximately IDR 36 trillion as of early May 2025. Despite this growth, sustainability-linked instruments still represent a relatively modest portion of total bond issuance compared to conventional bonds.4

4.3 Do sustainability-linked bonds play a significant role in the market?

SLBs have yet to make a significant impact in the Indonesian market due to relatively small issuance volumes. Nevertheless, investor interest has been notable, as demonstrated by the oversubscription of PT Japfa Comfeed's USD 350 million SLB issuance in 2021.5 Currently, there is no specific legal framework specifically governing SLBs in Indonesia. Should a more robust regulatory foundation be established, SLBs could see significant growth in the domestic financial market.

4.4 What are the major factors impacting the use of these types of financial instruments?

Market practices involving ESG-themed financial instruments suggest that their growth is strongly influenced by the existence of a clear regulatory and legal framework. Green bonds, for example, have gained greater market traction partly due to the support of a specific legal basis under OJK Reg. 18/2023. Beyond regulatory support, increasing awareness among investors and stakeholders also drives demand, as many seek to enhance their credibility through ESG-aligned investments.

4.5 What is the assurance and verification process for green bonds? To what extent are these processes regulated?

OJK Reg. 18/2023 outlines the structural foundation of ESGthemed financial instruments in Indonesia, including green bonds.

To issue green bonds, issuers are required to adopt internal policies for evaluating and determining eligible financed activities, ensuring compliance with all components set forth under Article 5 of OJK Reg. 18/2023. In addition, issuers must obtain an external review confirming that:

business activities underlying the issuance of the green bonds are beneficial for the environment, overcome/mitigate social problems, and/or provide benefits for the target population; and the issuance policy framework compiled by the issuer is adequate and credible.

The results of such external review must be submitted as part of the registration documents.

4.6 What other developments and factors are driving or hindering the financing of green projects?

A notable regulatory development influencing green project financing is PR 110/2025. This regulation brings much-needed clarity as to how Indonesia's carbon targets are planned and aligned with its NDC framework. By explicitly linking carbon allocation to the NDC, PR 110/2025 provides a more structured

basis for quantifying and monetising emission reductions, which could enhance investor confidence in carbon-related projects. Complementing this development, the Net Zero Emissions ("NZE") 2060 agenda is driving the rapid development of regulatory and institutional measures, including the issuance of the updated TKBI in 2024, the launch of IDX Carbon, and the OJK's sustainable finance framework. These initiatives aim to provide clearer standards and reduce uncertainty for green investments. This is further supported by growing interest from financial institutions and major corporations in showcasing capital-intensive green projects, serving as an additional driver of the market.

Conversely, key barriers include a limited pipeline of bankable green projects, often due to technical, legal, or commercial feasibility concerns.6 Many project sponsors face challenges in meeting the standards required by green finance frameworks, including environmental impact measurement, robust governance structures, and third-party verification. For example, Danantara faces significant economic risks in pursuing carbon capture and storage projects, as the current carbon price under the national NEK framework remains far lower than the cost of implementation, making such projects commercially unviable without substantial financial support or incentives.

5 Trends

5.1 What are the material trends related to ESG?

Since the Indonesian government announcement its commitment to achieving NZE by 2060 in 2021, there has been a noticeable shift in ESG implementation in the country. While Indonesia has yet to establish a comprehensive legal framework governing ESG, the momentum sparked by the NZE announcement has contributed to growing awareness of ESG principles, both at the policy level and among market participants. Nevertheless, the adoption of ESG practices across businesses in Indonesia remains uneven.

Despite the absence of binding and uniform regulations, a number of major corporations have proactively begun integrating ESG into their business strategies, evidenced by sustainability disclosures, the issuance of ESG-labelled financial instruments, and other initiatives. In parallel, other businesses are increasingly encouraged, whether by regulators, market forces, or stakeholder expectations, to align their operations with ESG standards.

Footnotes

1. https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/opinion/2018/07/09/pt-smisupports-sustainable-development-by-issuing-the-first-green-bond-inindonesia

2. https://finance.detik.com/bursa-dan-valas/d-7556223/ kemenkeu-sebut-ri-pencetus-green-sukuk-pertama-di-dunia

3. https://hijau.bisnis.com/read/20250115/653/1832029/ penerbitan-utang-berkelanjutan-2025-berpotensi-sentuh-rekor

4. https://www.idxchannel.com/market-news/penerbitan-green-dansocial-bond-tembus-rp36-triliun-per-mei-2025

5. https://japfa.com/sustainability/sustainable-finance

6. https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/843491/greenbond-market-survey-indonesia_0.pdf

