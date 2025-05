Сравнение Корпоративных Вопросов ТОО И LLP (ПОО) В МФЦА На Практике

Contributor

Unicase is a leading law firm in Central Asia, operating both in the region and globally, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Unicase boasts one of the most expert teams, renowned for its capabilities in regulation and legislative development, which, combined with extensive transaction experience, enables the firm to win major development projects and remain a preferred adviser on corporate law, M&A transactions, dispute resolution, and legislation. Partners and senior lawyers at Unicase have spent a significant part of their professional careers working with leading international operators, which allows them to understand the expectations of both foreign and local clients regarding the format and content of legal consultations, making Unicase a competitive firm.