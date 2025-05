self

Episode Description

In this week's Lexpresso, we decode RBI's penalties on Yes Bank and Deutsche, SEBI's evolving bond market norms, and a potential YES Bank–SMFG NBFC merger in the making. Plus, India's data centre boom, AIF deadline extensions, and a credit gap that could redefine MSME lending.

