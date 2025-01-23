How A Strong Omnichannel Strategy Can Strengthen Retail Businesses

What does the future of retail look like? In a world where physical and online shopping are increasingly merging, a strong omnichannel strategy is essential for retailers. In this video, Thijs Cornel, Niels van den Bogaard and Loek Berendsenof Bold Rethink discuss how seamless integration of different sales channels can determine retailers' success.
#retail
In this video, our specialists cover the three main pillars of a successful omnichannel strategy: sales, services and marketing. They also discuss how a retail company can successfully transform from a physical store to an online environment and what role IT and legal aspects play in this process. Loek Berendsen, CEO of Bold Rethink, provides valuable tactical and strategic insights on the business impact of this strategy, while Niels van den Bogaard, lawyer in commercial contracts, IP & IT, explains the legal nuances.
