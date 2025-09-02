Guidance Notes On The New General Register Of Employee Records In Romania

August 2025 – Starting 1 October 2025, the use of the REGES-Online platform will become mandatory for all employers in Romania. This obligation is provided for in Government Decision No. 295/2025, which establishes a transition period until 30 September 2025, during which employers can choose to use either REGES-Online or the old Revisal system.

The new digital portal will ensure the electronic management of individual employment contracts by employers and authorised service providers through a digital platform managed by the Labour Inspectorate.

As the transition process involves creating accounts, accessing registers, and filling in the necessary data, we recommend that employers implement the new system as soon as possible. As support, we outline below the main aspects relevant to a smooth transition to REGES-Online.

Deadline for registration in REGES-ONLINE

Romanian employers are required to register in the new General Register of Employees (REGES-Online) and to complete the records kept in the old Revisal register with additional information by 30 September 2025.

Failure to comply with these obligations is punishable by a fine of up to RON 20,000, and other legal consequences may also apply.

Registration in REGES-ONLINE

The register is completed and submitted via the reges.inspectiamuncii.ro portal or via the employers' own IT applications connected to this portal.

Employers can access the REGES-Online application individually, as follows:

by using the digital identity granted by the Romanian Digitalisation Authority, through the RoeID application;

by using a qualified digital certificate;

by obtaining approval of an account activation request until access is obtained in accordance with points a) or b) above—but for a maximum of 30 days—from the applicable territorial labour inspectorate, where the application must be filed in person by an authorised person, as approval is only granted based on visual identification and verification of the applicant's identity card.

Access to an employer's register may also be authorised for the company's legal representatives or other authorised persons by uploading supporting documents.

Authorisation to access the Register is granted as follows:

for legal representatives of employers registered with the National Trade Register Office (" ONRC "), authorisation is carried out automatically by the system by verifying the applicant's status in RECOM;

(" "), authorisation is carried out automatically by the system by verifying the applicant's status in RECOM; for legal representatives of employers not registered with the ONRC , authorisation is granted by uploading the following documents to the portal, which are digitally signed to certify their conformity with the original, namely: the court decision establishing the company or other constitutive act; the tax registration certificate; and the document certifying the applicant's status as a legal representative;

, authorisation is granted by uploading the following documents to the portal, which are digitally signed to certify their conformity with the original, namely: the court decision establishing the company or other constitutive act; the tax registration certificate; and the document certifying the applicant's status as a legal representative; for representatives appointed by the legal representatives of private employers , authorisation is granted by uploading the following documents to the portal, which are digitally signed by the respective representatives to certify their conformity with the original, namely: their certificate of registration with the National Trade Register Office or tax registration certificate; the court decision of incorporation or other constitutive act; a notarised power of attorney for the applicant; or, where applicable, the service contract/addendum thereto, which sets out the obligation of the service provider, through its legal representative, to create the employer's access account in the Register;

, authorisation is granted by uploading the following documents to the portal, which are digitally signed by the respective representatives to certify their conformity with the original, namely: their certificate of registration with the National Trade Register Office or tax registration certificate; the court decision of incorporation or other constitutive act; a notarised power of attorney for the applicant; or, where applicable, the service contract/addendum thereto, which sets out the obligation of the service provider, through its legal representative, to create the employer's access account in the Register; for proxies appointed by the legal representatives of state-owned employers , authorisation is granted by uploading the following documents to the portal, which are digitally signed to certify their conformity with the original, namely: the articles of association; a document certifying the status of the legal representative; their tax registration certificate; and a power of attorney digitally signed by the legal representative or a notarised power of attorney for the applicant;

, authorisation is granted by uploading the following documents to the portal, which are digitally signed to certify their conformity with the original, namely: the articles of association; a document certifying the status of the legal representative; their tax registration certificate; and a power of attorney digitally signed by the legal representative or a notarised power of attorney for the applicant; for legal representatives and proxies of employers provided for in Framework Law No. 153/2017 on the remuneration of personnel paid from public funds, authorisation is granted by uploading the following documents to the portal, which are digitally signed to certify their conformity with the original, namely: a document certifying the status of legal representative; their tax registration certificate; and an administrative document digitally signed by the legal representative appointing the proxy.

Additional data to be reported

The new REGES-Online register requires the reporting of additional information, such as:

for persons with disabilities : degree, type of disability, and duration of the classification certificate;

: degree, type of disability, and duration of the classification certificate; workplace data : fixed or mobile;

: fixed or mobile; working time : distribution for all employment contracts, not just for part-time contracts, as was previously the case;

: distribution for all employment contracts, not just for part-time contracts, as was previously the case; the date of transfer , as well as the identification details of the employer to whom the transfer is made under the conditions of the law (thus also including previously unregulated business transfer situations);

, as well as the identification details of the employer to whom the transfer is made under the conditions of the law (thus also including previously unregulated business transfer situations); suspension of the individual employment contract : period, reasons for suspension, and date of termination of suspension; thus, it will be necessary to report sick leave in REGES Online within three working days of the date of registration; the same deadline applies to unjustified absences and suspensions due to force majeure;

: period, reasons for suspension, and date of termination of suspension; thus, it will be necessary to report sick leave in REGES Online within three working days of the date of registration; the same deadline applies to unjustified absences and suspensions due to force majeure; secondment within Romania: changes occurring during the secondment shall be reported by the employer to whom the employee was seconded.

Personnel file

Employers are still required to create a personal file for each employee with an individual employment contract and to keep it in good condition at the employer's headquarters or, where applicable, at a secondary location.

In addition, if the parties have opted to use advanced electronic signatures or qualified electronic signatures when concluding, amending, suspending or, where applicable, terminating the individual employment contract, employers are required to create a personnel file in electronic format, in compliance with the legal provisions on the archiving of documents in electronic form.

Practical aspects

Employers who have already initiated the registration process in REGES-Online have reported a number of practical challenges. The most important aspects to be considered when implementing the new system concern:

reporting of medical leaves , which must be carried out within the legal deadline for all medical leaves that are ongoing or occur after the moment of registration in REGES-Online, with no obligation to report medical leaves retroactively. It is also advisable for employers to record medical certificates in the company's incoming–outgoing register, in order to evidence the date of submission by the employee and compliance with the legal deadline; and

, which must be carried out within the legal deadline for all medical leaves that are ongoing or occur after the moment of registration in REGES-Online, with no obligation to report medical leaves retroactively. It is also advisable for employers to record medical certificates in the company's incoming–outgoing register, in order to evidence the date of submission by the employee and compliance with the legal deadline; and classification of employees under telework or hybrid work arrangements, since the system requires choosing between "fixed location" (with indication of a specific address) and "mobile," which may lead to discrepancies with the contractual provisions.

In this context, it is advisable for employers to initiate the registration process in REGES-Online as early as possible, in order to adjust internal procedures, train the responsible personnel, and avoid potential technical difficulties or blockages as the 30 September 2025 deadline approaches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.