BCA Further Extends Ex-Gratia Cost Sharing For Diesel And Bitumen Until 31 December 2026

On 30 September 2026, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) issued a circular announcing the further extension of ex-gratia cost sharing for diesel and bitumen in ongoing critical public sector construction contracts until 31 December 2026, in response to the continued impact of the Middle East conflict. The covered period now runs from 1 March 2026 to 31 December 2026.

In this update, our Head of Energy, Projects & Construction Tay Peng Cheng and Partner Lesley Tan highlight the key features of the circular.

To view our update, please click here.