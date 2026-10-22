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22 October 2026

BCA Further Extends Ex-Gratia Cost Sharing For Diesel And Bitumen Until 31 December 2026

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WongPartnership LLP

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Singapore's Building and Construction Authority has extended ex-gratia cost sharing for diesel and bitumen in critical public sector construction contracts through December 2026, responding to ongoing Middle East conflict impacts. WongPartnership's construction law experts provide analysis of the circular's key features and implications for affected contractors.
Singapore Real Estate and Construction
Peng Cheng Tay and Lesley Tan

On 30 September 2026, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) issued a circular announcing the further extension of ex-gratia cost sharing for diesel and bitumen in ongoing critical public sector construction contracts until 31 December 2026, in response to the continued impact of the Middle East conflict. The covered period now runs from 1 March 2026 to 31 December 2026.

In this update, our Head of Energy, Projects & Construction Tay Peng Cheng and Partner Lesley Tan highlight the key features of the circular.

To view our update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Peng Cheng Tay
Peng Cheng Tay
Photo of Lesley Tan
Lesley Tan
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