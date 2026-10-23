Real Estate Newsletter October 2026

In an order dated September 22, 2026, the Supreme Court directed authorities across States to give priority to preventing commercial activity in areas shown as exclusively residential. Premises used commercialy in breach of sanctioned land-use permissions are to be sealed in the first instance. The Court also cautioned against selective enforcement. The proceedings began with an unauthorised building case and grew into a wider examination of misuse of residential premises.

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Supreme Court on Commercial Use of Residential Property in India

Introduction

In an order dated September 22, 2026, the Supreme Court directed authorities across States to give priority to preventing commercial activity in areas shown as exclusively residential. Premises used commercially in breach of sanctioned land-use permissions are to be sealed in the first instance. The Court also cautioned against selective enforcement. The proceedings began with an unauthorised building case and grew into a wider examination of misuse of residential premises.

Key Points in the Order

Sealing as the first step: Where an area is designated residential and permission is granted only for residential use, commercial activity should be stopped and the premises sealed. Wholly unauthorised structures may be sealed or demolished in accordance with law.

Pending litigation does not prevent action: If the actual use violates the purpose for which the land or building was approved, authorities may proceed despite pending litigation, including disputes concerning title or other disputes involving the Government and the concerned party.

Unclear zones: Where the permitted use of an area is unclear, including whether it is residential, commercial or mixed-use, the Court directed that the status quo should not be disturbed for the time being, although proceedings on paper may continue.

Even-handed enforcement: The Court warned against a “pick-and-choose” approach and said discriminatory action would be viewed strictly.

Compliance monitoring: The Court has sought compliance reports from authorities in several cities, including Meerut, Jaipur, Lucknow and Delhi.

What it means for you

Owners and operators: Businesses such as offices, guesthouses, PGs, clinics and restaurants operating from residential premises should confirm that their use is permitted. Keep sanction plans, conversion orders and municipal approvals easily accessible.

Buyers, tenants and lenders: Sanctioned land use should be a standard diligence item. A property that can be sealed may lose its value as a business site or as security for a loan.

Lease and finance documents: Check that the permitted-use clause matches the sanctioned use and consider who bears the risk if premises are sealed. Termination rights, rent abatement and indemnities deserve attention.

Owners who are singled out: The warning on selective enforcement may support a challenge where similarly placed properties are treated differently. It does not excuse an actual violation.

Supreme Court on Premium FAR and Unauthorised Construction in Karnataka

Introduction

The Supreme Court, on 22 September 2026, issued an interim order concerning Karnataka’s Premium Floor Area Ratio (“Premium FAR”) framework, directing that Premium FAR cannot be utilised as a mechanism to regularise unauthorised construction. The Court has also made the utilisation of Premium FAR subject to the final outcome of the proceedings challenging the scheme.

Background

Floor Area Ratio (“FAR”) determines the permissible floor area that may be constructed on a plot in proportion to its area. Premium FAR permits additional FAR, over and above the ordinarily permissible limit, subject to payment of prescribed premium charges and compliance with applicable planning regulations.

Section 18-B of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961 (“KTCP Act”) provides the statutory basis for Premium FAR. The permissible additional FAR is linked, among other factors, to the width of the road abutting the property and remains subject to prescribed planning and building regulations.

Proceedings Before the Karnataka High Court

The Premium FAR framework was challenged before the Karnataka High Court on several grounds, including constitutional challenges and contentions concerning the statutory framework under the KTCP Act.

By its judgment dated 15 June 2026, the Karnataka High Court upheld the relevant framework governing Premium FAR. The Court distinguished the Premium FAR mechanism from a regularisation scheme, observing that Premium FAR operates within the applicable planning framework and permits additional construction subject to prescribed conditions.

Supreme Court Proceedings

The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court. On 22 September 2026, the Court issued notice to the State and directed that Premium FAR could not be used to regularise unauthorised construction. The Court further directed that utilisation of Premium FAR would remain subject to the final outcome of the proceedings.

The order is interim in nature and does not, at this stage, finally determine the validity of the Premium FAR framework or invalidate the scheme in its entirety.

Implications for Real Estate Stakeholders

Developers: Projects proposing to utilise Premium FAR should be examined for compliance with sanctioned plans, applicable development regulations and requisite approvals.

Purchasers and Investors: Due diligence should extend beyond verification of Premium FAR payments and include scrutiny of sanctioned plans, revised approvals, Premium FAR permissions, completion or occupancy documentation and the actual extent of construction.

Ongoing Projects: Projects relying on Premium FAR, particularly where additional construction or revised plans are proposed, may require enhanced regulatory scrutiny pending the Supreme Court’s final determination.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s interim order draws a clear distinction between permitting additional development through Premium FAR and regularising unauthorised construction. Premium FAR cannot be used to regularise unauthorised construction, and its utilisation remains subject to the final outcome of the proceedings. The outcome of the proceedings will clarify the future scope and application of Premium FAR in Karnataka.

Karnataka Apartment Bill 2026: Key Provisions and Impact

Introduction

Bengaluru’s skyline continues to rise, with apartments becoming the preferred housing choice for thousands of residents. As vertical living becomes the norm, the need for clearer ownership rights, greater transparency, and stronger community governance has become increasingly important. Recognizing these evolving needs, Karnataka has proposed a new framework for apartment ownership and management that aims to modernize regulations and enhance the experience of apartment living.

Key Highlights of the Proposed Framework

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the proposed framework is the emphasis on transparency and community-led management.

Key provisions proposed under the Bill include:

Stronger recognition and governance of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

Clear timelines and procedures for developers to hand over project management

Improved transparency in maintenance funds and financial management.

Better access to ownership-related documentation and records.

Clearer guidelines governing apartment communities and common areas.

These measures aim to create a more balanced relationship between developers, residents, and management bodies.

What It Means for Homebuyers

For prospective homebuyers, the proposed reforms could bring increased confidence to the purchasing process. Greater transparency in project administration and clearer ownership structures can help reduce uncertainty after possession.

Apartment owners may also benefit from enhanced participation in community decisions, ensuring that maintenance and governance matters are handled more effectively. This shift supports the growing expectation that homeowners should have a stronger voice in the management of the communities in which they live.

Impact on Developers

If enacted and brought into force, the proposed framework would place greater emphasis on compliance and accountability. While this may require additional operational discipline, it could also strengthen market credibility and improve buyer trust.

In the long run, developers who embrace transparent practices and efficient community transitions are likely to stand out in an increasingly competitive housing market.

A New Era for Community Living

Modern real estate is no longer defined solely by location, amenities, or property value. Today's homebuyers also seek transparent governance, reliable maintenance systems, and a sense of community. The proposed reforms reflect this changing mindset and acknowledge that successful housing projects require more than quality construction.

Looking Ahead

As Bengaluru continues to grow, the future of residential real estate will depend not only on building more homes but also on creating better-managed communities. Karnataka’s proposed framework for apartment ownership has the potential to bring greater clarity, accountability, and confidence to all stakeholders, subject to enactment and commencement.

Bengaluru Master Plan Amendments 2026: Proposed Changes Explained

Introduction

Bengaluru is preparing for a new chapter in urban development. Proposed amendments to the city’s planning framework signal a shift toward smarter land use, greater housing accessibility, and more efficient development practices. Rather than being simple regulatory updates, these proposals have the potential to reshape how land is owned, developed, and lived in across the city.

Unlocking Land Through Easier Plot Consolidation

One of the significant proposals focuses on simplifying the merger of adjacent plots. For years, complex approval procedures and restrictive regulations have discouraged large-scale, integrated developments. The proposed approach aims to encourage land consolidation, enabling developers to create better-planned residential and commercial projects, subject to the applicable conditions and approvals.

Larger, unified parcels could support improved infrastructure, organized open spaces, and more sustainable community planning. For investors and developers, this could create opportunities for improved land utilisation, depending on the final provisions and their implementation.

Making Family Property Division Simpler

Property inheritance has long been a challenge in urban India, particularly when multiple family members share ownership of a single asset. Proposed relaxations in subdivision norms are expected to make it easier for families to legally divide inherited properties, subject to the conditions prescribed under the applicable planning regulations.

This change could reduce disputes, provide clearer ownership rights, and unlock new economic opportunities for property holders. By potentially enabling smaller legally recognised plots, the proposals may also increase the availability of land suitable for modest residential developments.

A Strong Push for Affordable Housing

Affordable housing remains one of Bengaluru’s most pressing urban priorities. The proposed reforms seek to encourage development through changes to planning regulations and development potential. The extent to which these proposals may improve housing affordability will depend on their final provisions, implementation and market conditions.

The proposals could create opportunities to increase the supply of homes targeted at first-time buyers, working professionals, and middle-income families. However, increased housing availability and improved long-term affordability would depend on effective implementation and other market factors.

What This Means for Bengaluru

If implemented effectively, these proposed reforms could generate several long-term benefits:

Better utilisation of scarce urban

More efficient project approvals, subject to applicable requirements.

Increased housing choices across income

More organised and integrated neighbour-

Greater investment confidence in the real estate market.

Looking Ahead

Every growing city faces the challenge of balancing development with livability. Bengaluru’s proposed planning reforms represent an effort to achieve that balance by creating a more flexible, inclusive, and future-ready urban environment.

For developers, landowners, and homebuyers alike, these proposals could open the door to new opportunities while supporting the city’s vision of sustainable growth. As Bengaluru continues to evolve, thoughtful planning and effective implementation will be the key drivers in transforming these proposals into lasting urban success.

Real Estate Outlook: The future of Bengaluru may not just be about building more homes, but about building smarter communities where growth, accessibility, and quality of life move forward together.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.