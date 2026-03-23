Dutch Court Draws On ICJ Advisory Opinion To Rule The Dutch Government Failed To Protect Bonaire’s Inhabitants From The Adverse Consequences Of Climate Change

The Hague District Court has held that the Dutch Government failed to protect Bonaire’s inhabitants from the escalating impacts of climate change, relying on the ICJ and IACtHR...

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The Hague District Court has held that the Dutch Government failed to protect Bonaire’s inhabitants from the escalating impacts of climate change, relying on the ICJ and IACtHR Advisory Opinions on climate change

In a landmark ruling issued on 28 January 2026, the Hague District Court has held that the Dutch Government failed to protect the inhabitants of Bonaire from the escalating impacts of climate change. Brought by Greenpeace Netherlands on behalf of the island’s population, the case marks one of the first instances where a national court has expressly relied on recent non-binding advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice and the Inter‑American Court of Human Rights on States’ climate change obligations (see our posts here and here).

The Court found that the Netherlands had breached Articles 8 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights by failing to implement adequate mitigation measures aligned with a temperature-limitation objective of 1.5°C and by neglecting to provide Bonaire, which is highly vulnerable to sea‑level rise and extreme heat, with a coherent and properly resourced climate adaptation plan. As a result, the Court ordered the Dutch State to adopt legally binding emissions‑reduction targets until 2050, disclose its remaining share of global carbon budget, and develop an integrated national adaptation strategy that includes Bonaire.

In reaching its decision, the Court underscored that States cannot rely on the inaction of others to justify insufficient climate measures at home and reaffirmed that climate change poses real and immediate risks to life, health and cultural rights. Drawing heavily on emerging international climate jurisprudence, including the European Court of Human Rights’ KlimaSeniorinnen judgment and the Dutch court’s findings in the Urgenda case (see our posts here and here), the Court held that States must set clear carbon‑neutrality timelines, adopt and update credible emissions pathways, and take proactive steps to assess and address climate risks. Applying these principles, the Court concluded that the Netherlands’ climate legislation lacked essential long‑term emission‑reduction instruments beyond 2030, the State was not on track to meet its existing climate targets, and its failure to allocate resources, conduct research or implement timely adaptation measures for Bonaire amounted to discriminatory treatment when compared to European Netherlands.

By grounding its ruling in both human rights and emerging global climate norms, the Court signalled that protecting populations from climate impacts is not a matter of policy discretion but a legal duty. Although the judgment may still be appealed (and if appealed, its findings will be reviewed de novo), its reliance on non‑binding advisory opinions to shape binding national obligations represents a notable evolution in climate governance. This ruling further underscores a growing willingness of domestic courts to translate international climate guidance from international courts into enforceable domestic legal obligations, which could influence climate litigation well beyond the Netherlands. As courts worldwide grapple with the adequacy of State responses to the climate crisis, this ruling provides a powerful example of how international principles, human rights standards and domestic law can converge to hold governments accountable for safeguarding vulnerable communities.

Read more about the decision in our detailed briefing, which is available here.

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