Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction April 2026 - Environment And Planning

EU

CLIMATE CHANGE GUIDANCE FOR NATURA 2000 SITES The European Commission published guidance on adapting Natura 2000 sites to climate change on 25 March 2026. The guidance is directed to Member States, Natura 2000 site managers and environmental authorities. It clarifies how the provisions of the Birds and Habitats Directives can be applied when designating and managing Natura 2000 sites in the context of climate change impacts, including how "flexibilities" in the directives can be utilised. This includes the option to bypass certain administrative procedures to respond to immediate threats to the site and public safety during emergencies.

EU GUIDANCE FOR STRICT PROTECTION OF WILD BIRDS The European Commission has published new guidance on Article 5 and 9 of the Birds Directive (PDF 968 KB). This guidance is designed to aid Member States in the correct implementation of the systems of strict protection of wild birds required by the Birds Directive. The guidance covers prohibitions on the killing, disturbance etc. of birds as well as derogations from those prohibitions.

AMENDMENTS TO EUROPEAN WATER LAW A new directive amending the Water Framework Directive, the Groundwater Directive and the Environmental Quality Standards Directive has been published in the Official Journal of the EU. It will come into force on 10 May 2026. Member States will have until 21 December 2027 to transpose the Directive into domestic law. Changes to the Water Framework Directive include a new definition of Deterioration of Status, new "exception" rules allowing for certain negative impacts on water, and additions to the list of pollutants that need to be monitored and controlled. The directive puts a stronger focus on substances of emerging concern, such as PFAS, pharmaceuticals, industrial substances, microplastics, antimicrobial resistance indicators, and pesticides. Ireland

OFFICE OF THE PLANNING REGULATOR ("OPR") The Minister for Housing has announced the commencement of a review of the role and functions of the OPR. The review will consider the relevance of the OPR's original purpose to the planning system today; the alignment of the OPR's functions to the delivery of housing; an assessment of the compatibility of the regulatory roles and the support/promotional roles which are currently undertaken by the office; the optimal use of resources in the OPR; and changes that may be needed (including legislative change) to enable the delivery of housing and critical infrastructure.

NEW GREENWASHING REGULATIONS The Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment introduced new regulations in relation to greenwashing, including a prohibition on the making of generic environmental claims and on claiming that a product has a neutral, reduced or positive environmental impact, where this is based on GHG offsetting. The regulations will come into operation on 27 September 2026.

SUBSTITUTE CONSENT AND AN COIMISIÚN PLEANÁLA (ACP) ACP has published new guidance on substitute consent and section 37L applications under the 2000 Act on 23 March 2026. The guidance covers pre-application consultation, the contents of such applications, and the validation of applications by ACP.