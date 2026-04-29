Strategic TFA Litigation Increases PFAS Pressure In Germany

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Article Insights

Bijan Tavakoli’s articles from Jones Day are most popular: within Environment topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare and Construction & Engineering industries Jones Day are most popular: within Strategy, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

According to recent reports, Deutsche Umwelthilfe (“DUH”), one of Germany’s best-known environmental NGOs, has brought multiple actions challenging water-management measures in several German river-basin districts. DUH claims that the competent German state authorities have failed to impose sufficiently robust controls to prevent or reduce inputs of trifluoroacetic acid (“TFA”) into groundwater and surface water. According to DUH, the cases target what it sees as gaps in the current regulatory response to TFA-forming pesticides, fluorinated gases, and industrial discharges.

The new actions build on an expanding line of PFAS- and TFA-related cases in Germany. They follow earlier proceedings in Lower Saxony before that state’s Higher Administrative Court concerning a flufenacet-containing plant protection product, as well as other DUH proceedings concerning TFA-forming plant protection products. They also sit alongside model actions filed by DUH in October 2025 seeking revocation of authorizations for several plant protection products, each alleged to generate TFA. The clear trajectory is that claimants are using multiple procedural routes — including challenges to water-planning instruments and to product authorizations — to press for tighter controls on TFA sources.

This litigation trend is unlikely to abate. The German Environment Agency (Umweltbundesamt, “UBA”) has reported that TFA is detectable at a substantial majority of monitored groundwater sites across Germany. The European Food Safety Authority (“EFSA”) is reviewing TFA reference values, and EFSA and the European Chemicals Agency have been tasked with assessing TFA’s environmental fate in soil and water. The European Commission has likewise identified TFA as a multi-source substance requiring closer evaluation. These developments may create a backdrop for further challenges by NGOs and potentially for more restrictive action by authorities.

For German and EU businesses, strategic NGO litigation is intensifying existing PFAS regulatory pressures, with companies themselves increasingly in the crosshairs in the medium term. Agriculture, chemicals, refrigeration, water, and manufacturing firms should anticipate heightened challenges to product authorisations, operating permits, effluent limits, and monitoring programs—particularly where TFA forms via pesticide degradation or fluorinated gas breakdown. Immediate steps could include mapping TFA sources across supply chains and production processes, auditing permits against latest UBA and EFSA guidance, stress‑testing product registrations for transformation‑product liabilities, securing robust monitoring data to defend against water‑planning challenges, and revisiting supply contracts to allocate remediation and substitution costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.