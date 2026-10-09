Sustainable Business Impact Report 2026 - Environment

Over the past year, we have significantly enhanced our environmental initiatives across the firm. Our ongoing commitment to net-zero principles continues to guide our approach, with these foundations increasingly integrated into our operations and decision-making processes.

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

Over the past year, we have significantly enhanced our environmental initiatives across the firm. Our ongoing commitment to net-zero principles continues to guide our approach, with these foundations increasingly integrated into our operations and decision-making processes.

Throughout the year, we continued to prioritise initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint and enhance resource efficiency, with a focus on business travel, waste reduction, and energy performance. Supporting this work are our revalidated Science Based Targets, which ensure our approach remains aligned with the latest climate science and the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Our journey to date

We continue to progress against our updated greenhouse gas (GHG) and C02 emissions targets and actions for the period 2025 to 2030. To ensure alignment with the relevant reporting directives, we engaged with an external consultancy, Sustineo, to realign our base year for reporting data and emissions progress to our Financial Year 2019 as opposed to the calendar year 2018. This has created more consistency and alignment in our reporting, enabling us to focus on executing key actions to progress towards our ambitious targets.

Building on our commitment to net-zero principles, we have continued to embed sustainability throughout our business. This year our priority has been to reduce our environmental impact while improving resource efficiency, with a strong focus on business travel, waste and energy performance.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering against our sustainability ambitions for 2025-2030. Although progress has been varied, particularly in the context of the firm's continued growth, we have achieved meaningful advances in several key areas. Significant improvements have been made in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, while Scope 3 emissions remain an area of ongoing focus. Overall, our carbon footprint is 4% higher than our baseline year, increasing by 17% compared with the previous financial year. This increase reflects the firm’s commitment to introducing AI technology, coupled with the broadening scope of our carbon footprint reporting to include our IT services and employee commuting. To support continuous improvement and transparency, we will continue to partner with Sustineo to conduct annual independent audits of our carbon emissions. Following the successful revalidation of our Science Based Targets in December 2025, we remain firmly committed to achieving an 83% reduction in absolute Scope 1 emissions by FY2030 from a FY2019 base year and a 50% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions within the same timeframe.

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This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.