ESG Newsletter: Q3 2026

Welcome to our latest ESG newsletter.

In our Q3 edition, we highlight a range of legal and regulatory developments shaping Ireland’s sustainability landscape across energy, infrastructure and sustainable finance.

Climate Finance Week 2026 takes place from 14 to 17 September, and we are supporting the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Forum, 'Building Investor Readiness: Navigating Nature and Climate Risk & Opportunities'. The forum will provide practical insights into navigating a rapidly evolving market landscape, and you can learn more below.

We also feature the Irish Times special report on Ireland’s EU Presidency. Niamh McGovern, Partner in our Energy and Infrastructure Group, contributed to the report discussing the legislative priorities shaping Europe’s energy future.

As always, if there is anything in this newsletter that you would like to discuss further, please get in touch with a member of our ESG Group by visiting our ESG Hub.

Climate Finance Week 2026

As part of Climate Finance Week 2026, we are pleased to support the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Forum Building Investor Readiness: Navigating Nature and Climate Risk & Opportunities, taking place on Tuesday 15 September in the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

The PRI is a UN-supported network of investors that works to promote sustainable investment. The forum will explore three interconnected areas shaping the investment landscape:

Climate in context: The latest on climate and the interplay with macro trends

The latest on climate and the interplay with macro trends Nature and the financial system: Nature dependencies and risks, the state of nature and international agreements

Nature dependencies and risks, the state of nature and international agreements The emerging practices in adaptation and resilience: Workshop

Bringing together investors, policymakers and sustainability professionals, the event will provide practical insights into navigating a rapidly evolving market landscape, while identifying opportunities to support long-term sustainable growth. The session will explore the latest on climate and nature, and look at how investors can adapt and build resilience in the face of growing physical climate and nature risks.

Climate Finance Week 2026 runs from 14 to 17 September, and is Europe’s longest-running sustainable finance week, bringing together global and local leaders to unlock the capital, ideas and partnerships needed to drive more sustainable investment and transactions.

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The Irish Times special report featuring Niamh McGovern

Niamh McGovern, Partner in our Energy and Infrastructure Group, contributed to The Irish Times special report examining Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the legislative priorities expected to shape Europe’s competitiveness, investment environment and infrastructure development.

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Arthur Cox shortlisted for the Renewable Energy Awards 2026

We have been shortlisted for the 'Responsible Energy Leadership Award' at the Renewable Energy Awards 2026, which will take place on 26 November at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

The Renewable Energy Awards honour those who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership and impact across the renewable energy sector.

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Horizon Scanner – Energy, Planning, Infrastructure and Construction

Our recent Horizon Scanner: Energy, Planning, Infrastructure and Construction offers a comprehensive overview of key legal and regulatory developments impacting sectors across the economy, including energy, construction and engineering, transport, and digital infrastructure.

READ OUR HORIZON SCANNER

Nuclear energy: An overview of the position in Ireland

As demand for low‑carbon electricity continues to accelerate, nuclear power is increasingly back in focus as part of the global energy transition. In Ireland, this debate is being sharpened by the rapid growth in electricity demand from data centres, which are a critical pillar of the Irish economy and digital infrastructure. This reflects the expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other data‑intensive services, all of which require significant and continuous power.

For more, read our briefing below.

READ OUR BRIEFING

Horizon Scanner – Finance

Our recent Horizon Scanner: Finance offers a glance ahead at financial, legal and regulatory developments expected this month.

READ OUR HORIZON SCANNER

Arthur Cox sponsors Environment Ireland 2026

We sponsored this year’s Environment Ireland conference, which was held on 3 September at Croke Park, Dublin. Bringing together Ireland’s environment stakeholders in one place, the conference provides a wide range of expert speakers examining the overall state of our environment and its future outlook.

Jacinta Conway, Partner in our Environmental and Planning Group, spoke at the conference, offering legal insights as part of the planning session.

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EU Tech Sovereignty Package: Implications for digital infrastructure developers and the energy sector

The EU’s Tech Sovereignty Package signals a step change in how Europe plans, powers, and regulates digital infrastructure. The package is intended to strengthen capacity across the digital technology stack, from chip design and manufacture through to cloud, AI and data centre infrastructure, reducing strategic dependence on non-EU suppliers at each level of the chain.

Read our recent briefing from our Energy and Infrastructure Group for more.

READ THE BRIEFING

Ireland advances supply chain due diligence legislation

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (the Minister) has published the draft General Scheme of the Deforestation and Forest Degradation Bill 2026, which is intended to give further effect to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) in Ireland.

Read our recent briefing from our Corporate and M&A Group for more.

READ THE BRIEFING