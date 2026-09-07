Corporate Update - September 2026 - Sustainability Reporting & ESG

Ireland moves forward with legislation to implement the EU Deforestation Regulation, introducing supply chain due diligence requirements for commodities like cattle, cocoa, coffee, and wood. The draft bill aims to ensure products placed on the Irish market are certified as deforestation-free, with enforcement beginning in December 2026.

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The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (the Minister) has published the draft General Scheme (PDF 346KB) of the Deforestation and Forest Degradation Bill 2026, which is intended to give further effect to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) in Ireland.

The EUDR will begin to apply from 30 December 2026 and imposes supply chain due diligence obligations on operators and traders of relevant commodities (cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, rubber, soya and wood) and certain derived products. Under the EUDR, such commodities and products are prohibited from being placed on, made available to, or exported from the EU market unless covered by a due diligence statement confirming that they are “deforestation free”.

The European Commission has also published a final version of its guidance document on deforestation-free products under the EUDR (PDF 960KB).

For more, see our briefing: Ireland advances supply chain due diligence legislation.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.