What Do China's New Arbitration Reforms Mean For Your IP Strategy?

The arbitration landscape in mainland China is entering a new era – the 2025 amendments to the Arbitration Law of the People's Republic of China (the "2025 Amendments" and "PRC Arbitration Law" respectively), which took effect on 1 March 2026, together with the Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Arbitration of Intellectual Property Disputes ("Guiding Opinions") jointly issued by the Ministry of Justice and the China National Intellectual Property Administration ("CNIPA") on 24 December 2025, signals a clear shift in policy. These reforms establish arbitration as a central mechanism within mainland China's broader, diversified approach to resolving intellectual property disputes.

For international brand owners and technology companies contracting in the Chinese market, these developments present a strategic opportunity. As IP and TMT disputes become increasingly complex and cross-border in nature, stakeholders are recognising that arbitration offers significant advantages over traditional litigation – most notably confidentiality, specialist decision-makers, procedural efficiency, and ease of enforcement across 172 countries under the New York Convention.

This Legal Update examines the key legislative and policy developments shaping this landscape, and offers practical guidance on how brand owners and technology companies can leverage arbitration clauses in their commercial agreements to safeguard their interests when operating in mainland China.

China's 2025 Arbitration Law: Key Reforms

The 2025 Amendments represent the most substantial reform of China's arbitration framework since the original legislation was enacted in 1994 and took effect in 1995. Several reforms are particularly relevant for companies engaged in IP and tech-related transactions.

Recognition of the Seat of Arbitration : For the first time, Article 81 of the PRC Arbitration Law introduces the concept of the seat of arbitration into the legislation. Under this provision, in foreign-related arbitrations, the seat serves as the basis for determining the procedural law governing the proceedings (unless the parties agree otherwise), the court with supervisory jurisdiction, and the place where the award is deemed to have been made. This codification aligns Chinese arbitration practice more closely with international norms, affording commercial parties greater predictability regarding the applicable legal framework.

: For the first time, Article 81 of the PRC Arbitration Law introduces the concept of the seat of arbitration into the legislation. Under this provision, in foreign-related arbitrations, the seat serves as the basis for determining the procedural law governing the proceedings (unless the parties agree otherwise), the court with supervisory jurisdiction, and the place where the award is deemed to have been made. This codification aligns Chinese arbitration practice more closely with international norms, affording commercial parties greater predictability regarding the applicable legal framework. Foreign Arbitral Institutions Operating in Mainland China : Article 86 of the PRC Arbitration Law provides an express statutory basis permitting foreign arbitral institutions to establish business offices in designated areas such as pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, and to administer foreign-related arbitration activities in accordance with relevant national regulations. This reform addresses longstanding uncertainty as to the validity and enforceability of arbitration agreements designating offshore institutions to administer proceedings with a seat in mainland China.

: Article 86 of the PRC Arbitration Law provides an express statutory basis permitting foreign arbitral institutions to establish business offices in designated areas such as pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port, and to administer foreign-related arbitration activities in accordance with relevant national regulations. This reform addresses longstanding uncertainty as to the validity and enforceability of arbitration agreements designating offshore institutions to administer proceedings with a seat in mainland China. Online Arbitration Formally Recognised : Article 11 of the PRC Arbitration Law confirms that arbitration proceedings may be conducted online via information networks, with such online proceedings having equivalent legal effect to offline arbitration activities, unless a party expressly objects. This opt-out default for online proceedings reflects the widespread adoption of virtual hearings in international arbitration practice and can significantly reduce costs associated with travel, accommodation, and venue hire.

: Article 11 of the PRC Arbitration Law confirms that arbitration proceedings may be conducted online via information networks, with such online proceedings having equivalent legal effect to offline arbitration activities, unless a party expressly objects. This opt-out default for online proceedings reflects the widespread adoption of virtual hearings in international arbitration practice and can significantly reduce costs associated with travel, accommodation, and venue hire. Expedited Finality: Under Article 72 of the PRC Arbitration Law, the time limit for applications to set aside arbitral awards has been reduced from six months to three months from the date of receipt of the award, bringing this provision into line with the UNCITRAL Model Law and accelerating the path to finality.

CNIPA Guiding Opinions: Specialised IP Arbitration

The Guiding Opinions represent a substantive shift in China's IP protection framework away from a litigation-led model towards a diversified dispute resolution system in which arbitration plays a central role.

Establishment of Specialised IP Arbitration Institutions : The Guiding Opinions explicitly encourage qualified arbitration institutions to establish dedicated IP arbitration courts or centres and to develop interdisciplinary panels of arbitrators with relevant expertise. Notably, 20 arbitration institutions are to be selected nationwide to form what has been termed a "national team" for IP arbitration, concentrating expertise and resources to enhance the quality of arbitration services available to rights holders.

: The Guiding Opinions explicitly encourage qualified arbitration institutions to establish dedicated IP arbitration courts or centres and to develop interdisciplinary panels of arbitrators with relevant expertise. Notably, 20 arbitration institutions are to be selected nationwide to form what has been termed a "national team" for IP arbitration, concentrating expertise and resources to enhance the quality of arbitration services available to rights holders. Technical Investigators in Arbitration : Building upon the established practice of China's specialised IP Courts, the Guiding Opinions propose the exploration of "Technical Investigators" participating in arbitration proceedings. These specialists would provide professional advisory opinions to assist in determining technical facts in complex patent disputes—a valuable development for brand owners engaged in technology licensing or technical IP matters.

: Building upon the established practice of China's specialised IP Courts, the Guiding Opinions propose the exploration of "Technical Investigators" participating in arbitration proceedings. These specialists would provide professional advisory opinions to assist in determining technical facts in complex patent disputes—a valuable development for brand owners engaged in technology licensing or technical IP matters. Expanded Scope of Arbitrable IP Disputes : Beyond traditional contractual disputes, the Guiding Opinions encourage arbitration for emerging categories of disputes, including those arising from patent open licensing arrangements and Standard Essential Patent ("SEP") royalty determinations. Since SEP disputes frequently involve calculations of global royalty rates affecting multiple jurisdictions, the flexibility and party autonomy afforded by arbitration may offer a more effective means of balancing the competing interests of patent holders and implementers than court-based adjudication.

: Beyond traditional contractual disputes, the Guiding Opinions encourage arbitration for emerging categories of disputes, including those arising from patent open licensing arrangements and Standard Essential Patent ("SEP") royalty determinations. Since SEP disputes frequently involve calculations of global royalty rates affecting multiple jurisdictions, the flexibility and party autonomy afforded by arbitration may offer a more effective means of balancing the competing interests of patent holders and implementers than court-based adjudication. Support for International IP Arbitration: The Guiding Opinions reflect a clear internationalisation agenda, encouraging arbitration institutions to establish liaison mechanisms with overseas IP dispute response guidance centres, and to strengthen cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization Arbitration and Mediation Center. This strategic positioning is designed both to enhance China's influence in international IP governance and to provide enterprises engaged in cross-border trade with accessible and equitable legal protection.

Why Companies Should Consider Arbitration

Against this backdrop, companies contracting in the Chinese market should give careful consideration to including well-drafted arbitration clauses in their commercial agreements. The advantages are considerable.

Confidentiality : Unlike court litigation, which is generally a matter of public record, arbitration proceedings are conducted privately. Article 52 of the PRC Arbitration Law provides that arbitration proceedings shall not be conducted in public; however, where parties agree to public proceedings, such proceedings may be conducted publicly, except where they involve state secrets, trade secrets, or personal privacy. For brand owners—including major technology companies—this default of confidentiality is invaluable. It safeguards trade secrets, commercially sensitive information, and brand reputation from the exposure that may accompany public litigation. This is particularly significant for technology firms, whose competitive advantage often hinges on proprietary algorithms, product development pipelines, and strategic business intelligence that could prove highly damaging if disclosed in open court proceedings.

: Unlike court litigation, which is generally a matter of public record, arbitration proceedings are conducted privately. Article 52 of the PRC Arbitration Law provides that arbitration proceedings shall not be conducted in public; however, where parties agree to public proceedings, such proceedings may be conducted publicly, except where they involve state secrets, trade secrets, or personal privacy. For brand owners—including major technology companies—this default of confidentiality is invaluable. It safeguards trade secrets, commercially sensitive information, and brand reputation from the exposure that may accompany public litigation. This is particularly significant for technology firms, whose competitive advantage often hinges on proprietary algorithms, product development pipelines, and strategic business intelligence that could prove highly damaging if disclosed in open court proceedings. Specialist Arbitrators : Under the reformed framework, arbitrators may be drawn from a range of specialist backgrounds, including trademark and patent examiners, IP lawyers, patent agents, engineers, and academics with expertise in IP law. Article 22 of the PRC Arbitration Law further permits arbitration institutions to appoint foreign nationals possessing specialised knowledge in fields such as law, economics and trade, maritime affairs, or science and technology to serve as arbitrators. This allows parties to ensure their dispute is determined by decision-makers with genuine expertise in the relevant technical or commercial field, which presents a significant advantage in complex IP matters.

: Under the reformed framework, arbitrators may be drawn from a range of specialist backgrounds, including trademark and patent examiners, IP lawyers, patent agents, engineers, and academics with expertise in IP law. Article 22 of the PRC Arbitration Law further permits arbitration institutions to appoint foreign nationals possessing specialised knowledge in fields such as law, economics and trade, maritime affairs, or science and technology to serve as arbitrators. This allows parties to ensure their dispute is determined by decision-makers with genuine expertise in the relevant technical or commercial field, which presents a significant advantage in complex IP matters. Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness : Leading arbitral institutions are implementing enhanced case management procedures designed to handle efficiently the multi-contract, multi-party disputes that are increasingly characteristic of modern IP and TMT transactions. The recognition of online arbitration further reduces costs associated with travel, accommodation, and venue hire.

: Leading arbitral institutions are implementing enhanced case management procedures designed to handle efficiently the multi-contract, multi-party disputes that are increasingly characteristic of modern IP and TMT transactions. The recognition of online arbitration further reduces costs associated with travel, accommodation, and venue hire. International Enforceability: As China is a signatory to the New York Convention, awards rendered in China may be recognised and enforced in over 170 contracting states. Article 88 of the PRC Arbitration Law codifies the framework for the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards in mainland China, providing international parties with enhanced transparency regarding enforcement procedures.

Companies seeking to leverage these developments should consider the following when drafting arbitration clauses:

Choose an Appropriate Institution : Select a reputable arbitral institution with demonstrated expertise in IP and technology matters, such as HKIAC, SIAC, or one of the 20 designated Chinese institutions once established under the CNIPA framework. When evaluating institutional suitability, parties should assess whether the institution maintains specialised panels or rosters for IP and technology-related disputes, including those involving SEPs, software licensing, and semiconductor technologies.

: Select a reputable arbitral institution with demonstrated expertise in IP and technology matters, such as HKIAC, SIAC, or one of the 20 designated Chinese institutions once established under the CNIPA framework. When evaluating institutional suitability, parties should assess whether the institution maintains specialised panels or rosters for IP and technology-related disputes, including those involving SEPs, software licensing, and semiconductor technologies. Specify the Seat of Arbitration : Given the formal recognition of the seat of arbitration under the PRC Arbitration Law, parties should expressly designate the seat to ensure certainty regarding the applicable procedural law and supervisory courts. Companies should weigh additional factors when selecting the seat, including the jurisdiction's approach to data localisation requirements, cross-border data transfer restrictions, and the enforceability of awards in relevant markets.

: Given the formal recognition of the seat of arbitration under the PRC Arbitration Law, parties should expressly designate the seat to ensure certainty regarding the applicable procedural law and supervisory courts. Companies should weigh additional factors when selecting the seat, including the jurisdiction's approach to data localisation requirements, cross-border data transfer restrictions, and the enforceability of awards in relevant markets. Consider Technical Arbitrators : For disputes likely to involve complex technical questions, parties should specify mechanisms for appointing arbitrators with relevant technical expertise or provide for the involvement of technical investigators.

: For disputes likely to involve complex technical questions, parties should specify mechanisms for appointing arbitrators with relevant technical expertise or provide for the involvement of technical investigators. Ensure Confidentiality Protections : Expressly confirm confidentiality obligations in the arbitration clause, complementing the default private hearing provisions under Article 52 of the PRC Arbitration Law.

: Expressly confirm confidentiality obligations in the arbitration clause, complementing the default private hearing provisions under Article 52 of the PRC Arbitration Law. Address Interim Relief: Be aware that for arbitrations seated in mainland China, under Articles 39 and 58 of the PRC Arbitration Law, interim measures such as asset preservation and evidence preservation remain within the exclusive jurisdiction of mainland Chinese courts rather than the arbitral tribunal. Notably, a similar mechanism exists for arbitrations seated in Hong Kong and administered by qualified arbitral institutions (such as HKIAC and CIETAC)—under the Arrangement Concerning Mutual Assistance in Court-ordered Interim Measures in Aid of Arbitral Proceedings, parties may apply to mainland Chinese courts for interim measures in aid of the arbitration proceedings.

Conclusion

The 2025 Amendments to the PRC Arbitration Law and the CNIPA Guiding Opinions together represent a significant development in IP dispute resolution in China. They establish a more sophisticated, transparent, and internationally harmonised framework that brand owners can leverage to protect their interests efficiently and confidentially than has previously been achievable through domestic litigation.

As arbitral institutions increasingly offer cost-effective, flexible, and confidential forums for dispute resolution, brand owners contracting in the Chinese market should monitor these ongoing developments and ensure that appropriately drafted arbitration clauses are incorporated into their commercial agreements. By doing so, they can ensure access to specialist decision-makers, maintain confidentiality over sensitive commercial and technical information, and benefit from internationally enforceable awards—creating a robust foundation for IP protection in one of the world's most important and dynamic commercial markets.

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.