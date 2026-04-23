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23 April 2026

Exhibition Promotes Folk Art Creativity Under Copyright Protection

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An exhibition focused on the preservation and innovation of Chinese folk art under copyright protection opened in Beijing this week.
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An exhibition focused on the preservation and innovation of Chinese folk art under copyright protection opened in Beijing this week.

Featuring a diverse collection of exhibits, case studies, and interactive experiences, the event —organized by the Copyright Society of China — offers an in-depth perspective on how copyright laws and protective measures preserve the rich heritage and foster the creative evolution of folk art in China.

The exhibition will gradually showcase the achievements of pilot regions across the country. Currently, the spotlight is on contributions from Jiangsu province.

Organizers said the exhibition will also be used to conduct seminars on folk art copyright and educate the public about copyright matters, aiming to enhance copyright protection in the sector and promote high-quality development in the industry.

https://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202604/1995663.html

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