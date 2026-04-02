How To Avoid Your Trademark Being Rejected Due To Lack Of Distinctiveness In China?

In recent years, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has significantly heightened its scrutiny of trademark distinctiveness. For international brands seeking to enter the Chinese market, understanding these standards is not just a legal necessity...

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In recent years, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has significantly heightened its scrutiny of trademark distinctiveness. For international brands seeking to enter the Chinese market, understanding these standards is not just a legal necessity, but a critical strategic priority. This article offers a comprehensive guide to navigating China’s distinctiveness requirements for registering a trademark, empowering you to establish a strong and protectable brand from the very beginning.

1.Legal Framework: The Core of Distinctiveness in China Trademark Law

1.1 Definition and Legal Basis

According to Article 9 of the Trademark Law, a trademark for which registration is applied shall have distinctive features for easy identification. "Distinctiveness" refers to the inherent ability of a mark to identify the source of goods or services and to distinguish them from those provided by other entities.

The 2021 "Trademark Examination and Adjudication Standards" categorize signs lacking distinctiveness as follows:

• Signs composed solely of the generic name, design, or model of the goods;

• Signs that directly indicate the quality, main raw materials, function, purpose, weight, quantity, or other characteristics of the goods;

• Other signs lacking distinctiveness.



1.2 Two Dimensions of Distinctiveness

Inherent Distinctiveness: The natural ability of a mark to serve as an identifier of source. The spectrum of strength, from strongest to weakest, is as follows:

1)Fanciful Marks: Invented words with no dictionary meaning (e.g., "GOOGLE" for a search engine).

2)Arbitrary Marks: Existing words used for unrelated goods or services (e.g., "APPLE" for computers and phones).

3)Suggestive Marks: Words that suggest some characteristic of the goods or services but do not directly describe them (e.g., "MICROSOFT" for microcomputer software).

4) Descriptive Marks: Words that directly describe some aspect of the goods or services (e.g., "QUICK" for delivery services). In principle, such marks are not registrable.

5)Generic Terms: The common name for the goods or services themselves (e.g., "LAPTOP" for computers). These cannot be registered.

Acquisition of Distinctiveness (Second Meaning): According to Article 11.2 of the Trademark Law, a sign that is originally lacking distinctiveness may be registered if it can be proven that, through extensive and continuous use in China, it has acquired distinctiveness and is easily identifiable by the relevant public. The burden of proof lies with the applicant.

2.Common Pitfalls: Lack of Distinctiveness—Signs and Case Analyses

2.1 Generic Names and Model Numbers

Case Study: An application for "ULTRA-THIN OLED" for television screens was rejected. The term was deemed a direct description of the product’s technical features and model, which industry peers need to use legitimately.

Practical Advice: Avoid using standard industry technical terms, product category names, or alphanumeric model numbers as the core of the brand (such as "5G PRO," "AI CAMERA").

2.2 Purely Descriptive Terms

Case Study: An application for "CREAMY" for yogurt was rejected because it directly described the product’s texture and quality. Similarly, "CLOUD BACKUP" for data storage services was also considered merely descriptive of the function.

Comparative Analysis:

• Lacking Distinctiveness: "FAST DELIVERY" for logistics services.

• Distinctive (Suggestive): "FEDEX" for logistics. It implies speed and reliability without directly describing the service.

Practical Advice: Carefully scrutinize adjectives that describe attributes (such as pure, fresh, strong, smart, secure), as well as nouns that describe ingredients, uses, or target users.

2.3 Advertising Slogans and Laudatory Phrases

Case Study: Slogans such as "PURE & NATURAL" for cosmetics was rejected because the CNIPA considers these types of phrases to be common promotional language, which the relevant public typically does not view as indicators of origin.

Practical Advice: Common superlative advertising terms (such as "PREMIUM," "ELITE," "PERFECT") face a high risk of rejection. To register a slogan as a trademark, it must possess a high degree of distinctiveness and be used in a trademark manner.

2.4 Simple Geometric Shapes and Basic Color Combinations

Case Study: A single orange rectangle used for nutritional supplements was rejected due to a lack of distinctive design. A simple line drawing of a leaf for organic products was also deemed to be a common decorative element.

Practical Advice: Shape or color marks must clearly deviate from industry norms or basic decoration. Consider combining unique designs with stylized word elements.

2.5 Common English Words and Popular Internet Phrases

Case Study: Trademark applications such as "METAVERSE" for technology services and "NFT ART" for digital collectibles have very high rejection rates because these terms have become generic descriptors in emerging technology fields.

Practical Advice: Extreme caution should be exercised with popular terms, common English words with positive meanings (such as "HAPPY," "EASY," "TRUE"), and trending online phrases. Their protectability at the application stage is usually very low.

3.Forward-Looking Strategies: How to Create and Select Distinctive Trademarks

3.1 Utilizing Fanciful and Arbitrary Trademarks

These two types of trademarks are the easiest to register in China and receive the strongest protection.

- Inventing New Words: Create a new word (e.g., "ZOOM", "LEXUS").

- Arbitrary Combination: Use existing words in an unexpected field (e.g., "AMAZON" for e-commerce, "SHEIN" for fashion).

3.2 Choosing Suggestive Rather Than Descriptive Terms

Suggestive trademarks require consumers to make a mental leap to connect the mark with the goods or services, which provides distinctiveness.

- Lacking Distinctiveness (Descriptive): "VIDEO CHAT" for communication software.

- Having Distinctiveness (Suggestive): "SKYPE" for communication software. It hints at the range and type but does not directly describe.

3.3 Enhancing Distinctiveness with Unique Graphic Elements

A logo can enhance the distinctiveness of a relatively weak word mark. Unique stylized fonts or custom-designed graphics can make the overall composite mark registrable, even if the words alone may not be.

3.4 Conducting Distinctiveness Self-Check Before Application

Ask the following key questions:

☐ Is the proposed trademark a generic name for the product/service in any major market, including China?

☐ Does it directly describe a key quality, feature, ingredient, or use of the goods?

☐ Is it a common term that consumers would use when selecting this product (for example, "search" for a search engine)?

☐ Is it a promotional phrase that competitors would also need to use?

☐ Have you checked its meaning and connotation in Mandarin? (For example, a word that is arbitrary in English may be descriptive in Chinese.)

4.The Path to Registration: Overcoming Distinctiveness Refusals

4.1 Claiming Acquired Distinctiveness through Use

If your trademark is refused on the grounds of descriptiveness, you may file a review and argue that it has acquired distinctiveness in China through extensive use.

Key evidence required includes:

- Duration, scale, and geographic scope of use: Sales contracts, invoices, and distribution records in China for at least 3–5 years.

- Advertising and promotion: Evidence of substantial advertising investments in China (e.g., media contracts, marketing expenditure records, website analytics targeting China).

- *Market recognition: Awards received, media coverage, industry rankings, and most persuasively—consumer survey reports demonstrating that the relevant public in China already recognizes the sign as a trademark.

4.2 Disclaimer of Exclusive Rights

For composite marks containing non-distinctive elements, we may submit a disclaimer of exclusive rights. For example, for a trademark “DEEP CLEAN & Design” used for cleaning agents, we can disclaim exclusive rights to the words “DEEP CLEAN,” thereby focusing protection on the distinctive graphic element.

In today’s rigorous examination environment, adopting a proactive strategy regarding distinctiveness of a trademark is the most cost-effective and strategic approach. The time and resources required to overcome a distinctiveness refusal often far exceed the effort involved in selecting a strong trademark from the outset.

Final Advice for International Holders:

1. Seek Early Advice: Engage a local Chinese trademark attorney at the brand conception stage, not just at the filing stage.

2.Think Globally, Check Locally: Ensure your proposed mark is not generic or descriptive in the Chinese linguistic and market context.

3. Prioritize Fanciful Marks: For your core master brand, choose coined or arbitrary terms to obtain the strongest and most robust protection.

4.Meticulously Record Evidence of Use: Systematically retain all evidence of use and advertising in China from day one of entering the market. This evidence is crucial for future arguments or enforcement.

5.Consider a Tiered Strategy: Use highly distinctive trademarks for your core brand, and be prepared for more stringent examination (or to adopt a disclaimer strategy) for descriptive sub-brands or promotional slogans.

Successfully navigating China’s trademark landscape requires a combination of legal insight and market awareness. Anchoring your brand in inherent distinctiveness lays a solid foundation for long-term protection and commercial success in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.