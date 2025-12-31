CNIPA Raises Trademark Formal Examination Standards

- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
Recently, the CNIPA has become stricter than ever in reviewing power of attorney documents related to trademark applications, as well as the qualification documents of trademark applicants or registrants as is specifically shown in:
- If the name of the signer on the power of attorney is not clearly identifiable by the examiner, the Trademark Office will require the applicant to make corrections and provide a new power of attorney carrying a clearly written signature. We especially remind foreign trademark applicants or registrants to be careful about this. To comply with the new requirements of the Trademark Office, we recommend that foreign applicants clearly print the signer's name next to the signature when signing, so that the examiner can verify it easily.
- The date of signing is required to be filled in the power of attorney.
- Domestic applicants or registrants are required to stamp the copy of the business license provided.
