CNIPA Raises Trademark Formal Examination Standards

Panawell & Partners, LLC (Panawell), founded in 2003, is an intellectual property (IP) boutique firm licensed by the National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (CNIPA) and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) of the PRC to provide both domestic and overseas clients with full spectrum of services in all fields of IP.

Panawell’s practices specifically include patent, trademark, copyright, computer software, trade secrets, domain name, covering counseling, drafting, filling, prosecuting, licensing, assignment and enforcement like complaining and litigating against IPR infringements, counterfeiting and unfair competitions before the Chinese government agencies and/or courts at different levels. The professional team of Panawell also advises on IP investment, strategy and management.