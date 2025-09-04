China Trademark Company Names: What You Must Know Before Filing

Why a Chinese Name is Required for Your Trademark Filing in China

If you file a trademark in China, you must provide a Chinese-language version of your company name for the application. China's trademark registry maintains official records in Chinese, so the applicant's name must appear in Chinese characters for the filing to be accepted by the China Trademark Office (CTMO).

This is a procedural filing requirement. It's not the same as translating the trademark itself. This is one of the most common points of confusion for foreign businesses, so let's break down the difference between the two.

Applicant Name and Trademark Name: What Gets Translated for China

The trademark being registered can be filed in English. You don't need a Chinese-language trademark unless you plan to sell in China (though doing so is recommended if you do). In other words, your trademark in China can simply be your trademark in English (or to be more precise, in the Latin alphabet, as a trademark might be in Spanish, French, etc.).

However, the applicant's name—the legal name of the company or individual filing—must appear in Chinese characters in every China trademark application. In other words, the name of your company (which is usually the applicant's name) must be in Chinese. If your company's name is ABC Inc., you will need to translate that, perhaps into 艾比西有限公司 (Ai Bi Xi Youxian Gongsi). Note that ABC有限公司 would likely not be accepted, even though Latin letters are relatively familiar to Chinese consumers.

Providing this Chinese version doesn't change your brand, your legal name outside China, or your consumer-facing identity. It simply satisfies the CTMO's filing rules.

That raises the next question: how do you choose a Chinese name that works legally and avoids unintended problems?

Choosing a Chinese Company Name for Your China Trademark Application

English and Chinese phonetics don't line up neatly. There's rarely a perfect sound-alike. A practical approach usually balances three factors: approximate sound, positive meaning, and cultural fit for your industry.

Successful Examples

Microsoft → 微软 (Wei Ruan): phonetically close and literally "micro-soft."

phonetically close and literally "micro-soft." Coca-Cola → 可口可乐 (Kekou Kele): "tasty and enjoyable," a brilliant meaning with a decent phonetic match.

What Can Go Wrong

We've seen companies rely on online translators and end up with characters that, while similar in sound, created problematic associations. In one case, a previous attorney selected characters that sounded right but effectively meant "expensive malfunction." Not the brand image you want permanently attached in China's public records.

Our process eliminates characters with negative meanings, screens for regional or slang pitfalls, and steers toward words that make sense for your category. When the Chinese name is only for the filing record, a phonetic-leaning option that avoids bad connotations is usually the safest choice.

But remember this: for trademark filing purposes, you can technically choose any Chinese name for your application. It's simply what will appear in the China Trademark Office's database. Still, many companies find it smarter and more strategic to get it right the first time, in case they later expand into the Chinese market.

Your Company Name Isn't Changing

Clients often ask why they'd be "trademarking a different name." They aren't. The mark being registered remains the English brand. The Chinese-character name is only the applicant's name for the filing record.

If you later form a China subsidiary or pursue a consumer-facing Chinese brand, you can adopt a completely different Chinese name for those purposes. Think of this requirement as meeting a bureaucratic filing rule, not as making a permanent branding decision.

Key Takeaways for Foreign Companies

China requires a Chinese-language version of your company name on every trademark application. Applicant name vs. trademark name are separate issues—the applicant name must be in Chinese characters, but your trademark can remain in English unless you want Chinese-language market protection. Chinese character selection matters—choose carefully to avoid negative meanings, embarrassing homophones, or cultural missteps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to create a Chinese version of my trademark?

No. You can register your English-language trademark. If you plan to sell in China or want broader protection, you should also register a Chinese-language version as a separate mark.

What if I don't provide a Chinese applicant name?

The CTMO will not accept the application. The applicant must appear in Chinese characters in the filing.

Can I use this Chinese name for other purposes later?

You can, but you don't have to. You're free to pick a different Chinese name for branding, packaging, or a subsidiary.

China Trademark Filing and Brand Name Protection

