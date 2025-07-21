Annual Report On China's Combating Of IPR Infringement And Counterfeiting (2024)

At the end of last month, the Office of the National Leading Group on Coordinated Implementation of Building a Quality-powered Nation under China's State Council released theAnnual Report on China's Combating of IPR Infringement and Counterfeiting (2024).

The report analyzes the domestic and international economic landscape in 2024 and comprehensively elaborates on China's progress and achievements in combating infringement and counterfeiting across seven dimensions:top-level design, legal frameworks, administrative law enforcement, judicial protection, regulatory services, public awareness campaigns, and international cooperation. Published in both Chinese and English, the report enhances the international community's understanding of China's anti-infringement and anti-counterfeiting initiatives.

Given the report's extensive length and dense information, this analysis focuses on its core sections. We identify three key signals conveyed by the report:

Administrative Law Enforcement: Precision Governance:Targeting high-incidence sectors such asinternet platforms, agricultural supplies, and food/drugs, administrative authorities handled 44,000 enforcement cases in 2024, with special campaigns achieving notable results. Criminal Enforcement: Heightened Severity:Procuratorial organs approved the arrest of over 15,000 individuals involved in counterfeit-related crimes in 2024, reflecting unprecedented judicial rigor. Regulatory/Technical Innovation: AI Empowerment:Emerging fields such asartificial intelligenceandcross-border e-commercehave become focal points for protection, with supporting regulations and enforcement tools undergoing rapid iteration.

Key Enforcement Priorities Highlighted in the Report:

Internet Sector:Streamlined online infringement removal. Data shows the 2024"Qinglang" Campaignresulted in the deletion of 287,000 illegal posts and the shutdown of 2,619 websites. Agricultural Supplies and Food/Drug Sectors:The State Administration for Market Regulation's"Iron Fist" Campaignprioritized counterfeit fertilizers and elevated enforcement urgency for agricultural fraud cases. 2024 Criminal Enforcement Data:Public security authorities initiated 37,000 criminal cases, with procuratorial organs approving over 15,000 arrests.

Conclusion: Seizing Policy Opportunities to Proactively Safeguard IPR Rights

The report unequivocally signals a commitment tostricter, faster, and more severe measuresagainst infringement and counterfeiting. As a professional IPR agency,Chang Tsiwill align with the report's specialized governance priorities, continuing to provide clients withlead developmentand amulti-pronged enforcement strategy(administrative, criminal, and civil) to advance case resolutions, stop infringements, and secure compensation.

