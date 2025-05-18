ARTICLE
18 May 2025

CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Meets With WIPO Assistant Director General Kenichiro Natsume In Beijing

AC
Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA, met in Beijing recently with Mr. Kenichiro Natsume, Assistant Director General of WIPO, and his delegation.

Lu introduced the latest developments in China's intellectual property (IP) sector. He noted that in recent years, China has made steady progress in various aspects of IP work, continuously optimizing its IP service system and strengthening the dissemination and utilization of IP information. China has attached great importance to the innovation of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, and is willing to actively participate in exchanges and cooperation under the WIPO framework, contributing to the improvement of international rules on emerging technologies.

Natsume commended China's efforts in enhancing IP information infrastructure and improving service quality. He highlighted that China's advancement in using IP to foster innovations in AI technology plays a significant role in the development of the global innovation ecosystem. WIPO looks forward to further deepening its cooperation with China in the areas of IP services and emerging technologies to better serve innovation stakeholders worldwide.

Principal officials responsible for relevant CNIPA departments attended the meeting.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2025/4/25/art_1340_199303.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.

