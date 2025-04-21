China Enhances Judicial Protection Of IPRs To Support Key Technologies, Industries: Reports

China enhanced judicial protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs) to support the country's key technologies and industries last year, work reports of the SPC and the SPP showed Saturday. According to the SPC work rep

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China enhanced judicial protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs) to support the country's key technologies and industries last year, work reports of the SPC and the SPP showed Saturday.

According to the SPC work report submitted to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation, China stepped up IPR protection in fields such as next-generation information technology, high-end manufacturing, biomedicine and new materials in 2024.

In the past year, the SPC effectively handled IPR disputes related to artificial intelligence (AI), supporting the lawful application of AI and penalizing infringement behaviors using the technology.

Chinese courts at all levels concluded 494,000 cases related to IPRs in 2024, up 0.9 percent year on year, according to the SPC report.

The SPP also highlighted efforts to enhance IPR protection to promote the growth of emerging industries, including AI and biomedicine, according to its work report.

The report said 21,000 individuals were prosecuted last year for crimes involving infringements of trademark rights, patent rights, copyright and business secrets, among others. The SPP handled 4,219 IPR cases involving civil, administrative and public interest litigation last year.

