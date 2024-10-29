From September 11 to 13, during the series of meetings of the Third Belt and Road High-Level Conference on Intellectual Property, Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), held talks with several international representatives and signed bilateral cooperation documents with each representative. These representatives included Mhd. Hasanein Khaddam, Syrian Ambassador to China; Muhammed Zeki Durak, President of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office; Maria De Los Angeles Sanchez Torres, Director General of the Cuban Industrial Property Office; Ouk Prachea, Secretary of State, Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia; Phork Sovanrith, Secretary of State, Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of Cambodia; Woldu Yemessel Baraki, Director General of the Ethiopian Intellectual Property Authority; Bemanya Twebaze, Director General of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization; Soso Giorgadze, Chairperson of the National Intellectual Property Center of Georgia; Vladimir Marić, Director of the Intellectual Property Office of the Republic of Serbia; Panagiotis Kanellopoulos, Director General of Hellenic Industrial Property Organization; and Rory Voller, Commissioner of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) of South Africa.

Shen expressed gratitude for the active support and participation of all parties in the Belt and Road IP cooperation. He highlighted that China's cooperation with these parties has stood the test of time and yielded fruitful results. Shen expressed hope that by signing new cooperation documents, bilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road framework would be further deepened to a new level.

All parties praised China's significant contributions to deepening Belt and Road IP cooperation. They hoped that the discussions would serve as a platform for expanding the scope of cooperation to achieve more fruitful results.

During the conference, Shen also met with Rena Lee, Chief Executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore; Abdelrahman Almaeeni, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Sector of the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates; and Hesham Mahmoud Azmy Attia, Chairman of the Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority respectively and exchanged views on topics of common interest. All parties agreed to promote economic and social development through IP cooperation.(Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/9/25/art_1340_195134.html

