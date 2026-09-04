When Futuristic Design Costs Lives: Implications Of Tesla’s Hidden Handle Product Recall

Tesla and at least eight other automakers are recalling millions of cars in China over safety concerns with their door handles. This is one of the largest vehicle recalls ever in the world's biggest auto market.

The recall covers vehicles whose electrically controlled handles can stop working in some crashes, potentially hindering occupants from escaping and impeding rescue efforts.

Electronic latches make it easier for owners to use their smartphone or NFC card to open doors, but they can fail in the event of a collision. Automakers that use electronic latches typically install a manual handle for emergencies, but these are often tucked away in unexpected places or hidden behind door panels. This is a sector-wide design philosophy, not a single manufacturer's failing.

There are records of deaths in which occupants or rescuers were unable to open the doors of crashed vehicles. China has taken a particular interest in the topic following high profile crashes, becoming the first country in the world to outlaw the design when it banned concealed door handles on electric vehicles earlier this year. The ban takes effect from 2027 for new models.

In the US, auto safety regulators said last month that they would begin work that could lead to a new federal rule addressing concerns over unsafe door handles, and a lawmaker has introduced legislation to require manual door releases in new cars.

Insurance implications

Further recalls, including in other jurisdictions, are likely. Michael Brooks, executive director of the Centre for Auto Safety, has said:

“Most manufacturers, when they do a recall in one country, are already in the process of getting it planned and sorted out for the next countries.”

Where a crash results in entrapment related injury or death, whether a defective door handle was a contributing factor should be a line of enquiry. Claims handlers should be alive to this argument on all serious injury and fatal accident cases involving newer models, particularly EVs.

Electronic door handle risk as a systemic concern which requires active review by insurance professionals.