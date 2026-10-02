A Tiered Patent Strategy Using Parent And Divisional Applications

A parent application is the patent application first filed by an applicant with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). A divisional application is a new and independent patent application divided from the parent application and separately filed, and is also sometimes referred to as a child application.

A key advantage of a divisional application is that it may retain the filing date and priority date of the parent application. Even where the divisional application is filed at a later date, it may still enjoy the earlier filing rights of the parent application, which can provide significant advantages during patent examination and enforcement.

Although a divisional application may inherit the filing date and priority date of the parent application, it is also subject to strict limitations arising from the parent application. The type of patent application for the divisional must remain consistent with that of the parent application and may not be changed arbitrarily. At the same time, the technical subject matter of the divisional application must not extend beyond the scope originally disclosed in the parent application. In addition, a divisional application must be filed before the parent application is finally closed, including circumstances such as completion of patent grant registration, final voluntary withdrawal, or the entry into force of a rejection decision. Once the applicable time limit has expired, a divisional application can no longer be filed, and there is no procedure for reinstatement.

Despite the restriction against adding subject matter beyond the original disclosure, the claims of a divisional application may be completely redrafted so as to establish a new scope of protection distinct from that of the parent application. Moreover, because the examination of a divisional application is conducted independently from that of the parent application, the applicant may use the divisional application to redefine the boundaries of protection for the technical solution, thereby achieving a flexible patent portfolio that is capable of both offensive and defensive use.

For technically complex solutions involving intricate structures or operating principles, the parent application will often disclose multiple inventive concepts at the same time, such as substructures, larger systems, product manufacturing methods, and methods of using the product. Due to the requirement of unity of invention, the claims of the parent application will generally select only one of these as the core inventive concept around which the protection system is constructed. The remaining inventive concepts may merely be disclosed as secondary subject matter and therefore may not receive the maximum possible level of protection.

In such circumstances, divisional applications may be used to reorganize and redeploy the various inventive concepts disclosed in the parent application. The parent application may retain a claim system focused on the core structure, while other technical solutions, such as subsidiary structures, manufacturing methods, and methods of use, may be pursued through separate divisional applications. The applicant may also take into account the technical characteristics and development trends of competing products and selectively divide relevant technical solutions from the parent application for separate filing.

In addition, further divisional applications may be filed based on a divisional application. Through multiple rounds of division, the applicant may further optimize the hierarchy of claim protection and establish a multidimensional, tiered patent portfolio. This may include broad, intermediate, and narrow scopes of protection, as well as claim systems directed to different dimensions such as substructures, larger systems, and methods of application.

By channeling multiple versions of technical solutions into separate examination tracks, the applicant may ultimately identify the claim sets that are most likely to be granted and that provide the strongest enforcement value. Through technical partitioning, recombination of features, interchange between broader and narrower concepts, and transformation of the subject matter of protection, the applicant may protect individual inventive points from multiple perspectives and establish a multidimensional patent portfolio. At the enforcement stage, separate rights may then be asserted against different types of infringement, including infringement involving complete products, methods, and individual components.

During patent examination, where prosecution of the parent application encounters difficulties, the applicant may file a divisional application based on the parent application and redesign the claim structure in light of the difficulties in distinguishing the claimed invention from the prior art.

In practice, when responding to an Office Action issued for the parent application, the applicant may proactively add one or two core distinguishing technical features and appropriately narrow the scope of the independent claims of the parent application, with the aim of securing allowance of the parent application and preserving the basic patent portfolio. At the same time, a more generalized core technical solution with fewer limitations may be extracted from the original specification of the parent application and used as the basis for redrafting the claims of the divisional application. The claims of the divisional application should also be hierarchically distinguished from those of the parent application so as to avoid overlap in protection scope and potential double patenting issues.

The divisional application retains the filing date of the parent application and enters an independent examination procedure. If the inventive-step arguments for the divisional application are accepted and a patent with a broader scope of protection is granted, a two-tier patent protection structure consisting of a “narrow-scope parent application + broad-scope divisional application” can be established.

If the inventive step of the divisional application is still questioned by the examiner, additional technical features may be appropriately introduced during prosecution of the divisional application in order to pursue a suitably broad scope of protection. In this manner, multiple claim sets with different levels of breadth may be examined in parallel, allowing the applicant to select the most favorable granted rights and maximize the strength of patent protection for the technical solution.

Particular attention should be paid to the fact that, due to the prohibition against adding subject matter beyond the original disclosure, the upper limit of protection available through a divisional application depends entirely on the quality of the original drafting of the parent application.

Accordingly, when preparing the original application documents for the parent application, the specification should comprehensively disclose multiple embodiments, broader and narrower technical solutions, optional technical parameters, alternative structures, and other core content. It should also fully disclose relevant technical subject matter concerning the product structure, manufacturing methods, supporting components, application scenarios, and related aspects, thereby reserving sufficient scope for subsequent divisional filings and optimization of the claims