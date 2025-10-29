In a comprehensive feature on global patent filing strategies, the prestigious publication Asia IP has quoted Ms. Xia Zheng, Founder and Patent Attorney of AFD China, for her expert insights on a critical factor: understanding and countering competitor activity.

The article, titled "In which markets should you file for patent protection?" delves into the complex decision-making process businesses face when protecting their inventions overseas. It gathers opinions from leading IP lawyers across the Asia-Pacific region on factors ranging from market potential and manufacturing hubs to legal environments and international treaties.

Within this expert roundup, Ms. Zheng‟s commentary was highlighted in a dedicated section on "Competitors," underscoring its significance in shaping a robust international IP strategy. She advised companies to be highly strategic in their filings, not just based on their own operations, but also in response to the moves of their competitors.

"If competitors have already built their patent portfolios in a market, or if the region serves as a concentration of competitors‟ R&D, production and sales activities, companies should establish defensive barriers through patent filings," Ms. Zheng explained to Asia IP. She illustrated this point with a real-world example of pharmaceutical companies from Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, who are proactively filing patents in the U.S. and Japan precisely because of the large concentration of multinational pharmaceutical firms operating there.

Her advice also included a crucial defensive tactic: applying for patent protection in competitors' home jurisdictions. This approach can prevent competitors from using their home-field advantage to create freedom-to operate barriers against your business.

This focus on the competitive landscape is a cornerstone of the strategic counsel AFD China provides to its clients. Moving beyond a purely market-driven model, AFD China helps businesses build defensive and offensive patent walls that safeguard their market position and restrict the technological iteration of competitors.

The feature in Asia IP reinforces AFD China‟s position as a thought leader in international patent strategy, offering practical, battletested advice to companies navigating the global IP arena.

