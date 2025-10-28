Hong Kong, China Updated Forms Of Patents And Designs From October 1, 2025

According to the latest announcement from the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department, multiple forms related to patents and designs have been updated and officially took effect on October 1, 2025.

According to the latest announcement from the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department, multiple forms related to patents and designs have been updated and officially took effect on October 1, 2025. The specific updates are as follows:

Upon the commencement of the Patents (General) (Amendment) Rules 2025, new versions of the following patent forms have been adopted:

Form P2: for filing counter-statements, oppositions, or related procedures.

Form P6: for filing a request for a grant of a short-term patent.

Form OP1: for filing a request for a grant of an original standard patent.

Upon the commencement of the Registered Designs (Amendment) Rules 2025, a new version of the following design form has been adopted:

Form D9: for filing a notice of opposition, etc.

A transitional period lasts from October 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026. During this period, except certain specific procedures, the old versions of Forms P2, P6, OP1, and D9, as specified in the announcement dated May 12, 2025, may continue to be used. Upon the end of the transitional period, the new forms will completely replace the old ones.

(Source: UNITALEN)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.