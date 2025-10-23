Shaohe & Benelux Chamber: A Partnership That Empowers Talent

Shaohe Law Firm recently joined forces with the Benelux Chamber of Commerce for the fifth episode of its Intern2China Experience Series!

Founded in 2007, Shaohe Law Firm has become one of the most trusted legal service providers for foreign entities in China, especially for European entities. We cover a wide range of practice areas with an emphasis on complex disputes, corporate/M&A, employment law, data compliance, intellectual property protection and tax law.

Shaohe Law Firm recently joined forces with the Benelux Chamber of Commerce for the fifth episode of its Intern2China Experience Series! This time, the Chamber sat down for a relaxed wrap-up chat with our Foreign Counsel Philip Lazare and Christian Loos — a participant in the Intern2China 2025 Spring Program who just finished a six-month internship at our Shanghai office.

During his internship, Christian worked closely with both our international and local lawyers, getting hands-on experience in corporate, trade, and cross-border transactions (and plenty more!). In the interview, he shared how welcoming and supportive the team was, saying he felt comfortable and truly appreciated throughout his time with us: "My role at Shaohe is a legal intern and I get a lot of responsibilities".

劭合律所与荷比卢商会：合作创设实习岗位，助年轻学子成为后备人才

劭合律师事务所携手荷比卢商会，精彩呈现第五期Intern2China体验系列活动！本期活动中，商会与我所外籍法律顾问Philip Lazare和2025春季项目实习生Christian Loos进行了一场轻松的总结对谈。Christian刚刚在劭合律所上海办公室完成了为期六个月的实习。

在实习期间，Christian与我们的国际化律师团队紧密合作，在公司法、贸易法及跨境并购等领域获得了宝贵的实际操作体验。他在访谈中分享了自己在劭合团队的温暖体验，坦言这段经历不仅让他倍感安心，更深受鼓舞："我在劭合是法律实习生，但是我肩负了很多重要职责。"

