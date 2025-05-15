May 13, 2025 | U.S. Reduces 125% Reciprocal Tariffs Against China to 10% for 90 days; China Reduces its Retaliatory Tariffs to 10% for 90 days...

DETAILS

Pursuant to negotiations with China, the United States agreed to:



1) Reduce the reciprocal tariffs to 10% for 90 days, starting at 12:01 a.m. May 14, 2025. Therefore, the base tariff on Chinese-origin goods imported into the United States will be 30% until August 12, 2025 (10% reciprocal tariffs and 20% IEEPA Fentanyl tariff).



2) Reduce the reciprocal tariff that will be applied at the end of the 90-day period to 34%.



3) Reduce the rate of duties applicable to the importation of postal items from 120% to 54%.



4) Reduce the specific duties on postal items containing goods entered for consumption on or after June 1, 2025 from $200 to $100.



The 125% Chinese retaliatory duties on US goods will be lowered to 10% as follows:

" reduce the additional ad valorem rate of duty set forth in Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, from 34 percentage points to 10 percentage points and remove the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty imposed by Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council Nos. 5 and 6 of 2025.



The Chinese government also committed to adopt all necessary administrative measures to suspend or remove the non-tariff countermeasures taken against the United States since April 2, 2025.



These actions are to be taken by both sides by May 14 and were stated to be for an "initial" period of 90 days (ending on August 12, 2025).